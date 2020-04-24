Behind the Scenes Melissa Benoist’s Supergirl Directing Debut

The CW

Some people can’t do everything – they can do everything and more.

Earlier this year, Melissa Benoistdirected the first episode of Supergirl. Benoist also happens to play Supergirl’s title character, Supergirl, which means she might direct herself in more than just a few scenes, while also directing her costume and the whole crew. A month later she announced that she was expecting her first child, so we would go home (as if we weren’t there yet) and let Melissa Benoist do something (after she rested for a while).

Before the episode airs on May 3, E! News has your first look behind the scenes during the Benoist directorial debut! In the picture below, you can see he offers directions to the costume David Harewood and Jon Cryer, while also keeping an eye on some monitors, sometimes dressed as Melissa and sometimes as Kara Danvers.

The episode, entitled “Deus Lex Machina,” focuses a little on Lex as he devises elaborate plans to get Lena closer, defeats Leviathan’s latest attacks, and defeats Supergirl and her team against Leviathan. We also got some background stories for Lex, which explains how he became popular after the Crisis.

It airs on Sunday, May 3 at 9pm, and you can see some of Benoist’s debut photos below!

Supergirl airs Sundays at 9pm on The CW.