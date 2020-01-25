Behind the scenes of the homeless at Long Beach 2020

LONG BEACH, California (KABC) – A few hours before sunrise, about 170 people took to the streets of Long Beach on Thursday, January 23, to conduct the annual count of homeless people in Long Beach.

About 60 volunteers stayed at the Multi Service Center, which is the home base for the city’s count.

“We don’t just collect data,” said Elsa Ramos, coordinator of the Multi Service Center. “This is the biggest effort in the city in terms of awareness and engagement on the street that we do in one day.”

This week kicked off the Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count. Long Beach, in addition to Glendale and Pasadena, conducts its own tally separately from the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority.

“The majority of LAHSA counts take only visuals and come out later to conduct demographic surveys on a sample of the population,” said Ramos. “The main difference is that we focus on getting a real people survey.”

The city is divided into 47 segments and teams of 3 to 5 volunteers travel through each area to investigate homeless people.

“We asked how long they have been homeless, what state they were born in, the gender and race they have identified,” said Ashley Salazar of Anaheim. “Drug and alcohol use, disabilities, if they were veterans. I’m just trying to get a general

idea of ​​what’s going on in our city. “

Results from the 2019 Long Beach census showed that 52% of those surveyed were homeless for the first time. This year, the city included targeted questions to determine the factors that lead to the loss of housing.

This year, the city launched a pilot program, where volunteers used an app, in addition to a written survey, to track data in real time.

“We have to do a census of the homeless every two years, but the city has decided to do it every year to get more data on our annual basis to determine what type of programming we want to develop to meet specific needs.

locally, “said Ramos.

Ramos said the city is required to report count data to HUD by May this year.

