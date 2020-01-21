Behind the Scenes of Trump’s Senate Depression Process: About Press Restrictions and Klobuchar’s “Digital Detox”

WASHINGTON – I saw the unnecessary Trump impeachment trial press restrictions occur when the Senate procedure took a break at 7.30 p.m. It was horrifying to be stopped by an armed police officer when I was on my way to an “official” place where reporters were “allowed” to stand up.

Here’s a look at how the press remains worked – and observations from Senator Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., A 2020 presidential president, hopeful about the forced “digital detox” due to rules that prohibit telephones and electronic devices in the room during the trial .

The press gallery of the Senate for daily news broadcasts is located on the third floor of the Capitol. The senate room is on the second floor. Journalists had already been told that our movements around the Senate side of the Capitol would be restricted if senators came in and out of the room during the trial.

The congress is a glorious place to cover – compared to the White House where most of the place is forbidden territory – because accredited journalists can walk to senators and representatives – or their staff – or assist elevators or escalators and see who passing by. Most senators exercise their reporters best when they don’t want to talk.

When I walked to the ‘official’ press pen on the second floor, a police officer blocked me by the stairs. He shouldn’t have done that.

I wore my press labels around my neck, including the special accusation from the Capitol police.

As I thought about what to do, one of the staff at the radio TV gallery came by with happiness, talked to the police officer, and guided me to the press pen where the reporters were housed.

There were about a dozen uniformed Capitol Police nearby. There were no tourists – only reporters, senators and staff members.

The only function the police held was to prevent journalists from going to senators to see if they wanted to talk. I even needed an escort to take me back to the stairs.

The press gallery of the senate on the third floor has a door to the balcony above the room of the senate, with a section reserved for the press.

From Tuesday, a magnetometer was chaired by an armed police – in addition to the screening that takes place to enter the Capitol.

It turned out to be no hassle to go in and out of the room. That is not the point. It is the principle of meaningless restrictions for the press.

KLOBUCHAR ON “DIGITAL DETOX”

There are four 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful detained in this Senate process forced from the campaign track for Iowa’s first vote: Klobuchar, Elizabeth Warren from Massachusetts, Bernie Sanders from Vermont, and Michael Bennet from Colorado.

Klobuchar used the break to walk to the written journalists. After a serious exchange about her views on how the process was going on, I asked her what it was like for senators to be muzzled, muffled and bolted to their seats.

Klobuchar said: “What I liked the most about this – that we all had a digital detox, because no one could have their phones in the room. And that meant people … we couldn’t talk much. And people actually had to look at each other instead of looking at their phones. “

Looming behind Klobuchar while she was talking – I don’t think she knew he was there – was Eric Ueland, the White House director.