Behold, The Most Psycho ANZAC Biscuits & Sort Of ANZAC-y Recipes

ANZAC Working day is upon us, and that means Anzac biscuits are a rite of passage in an Australian kitchen. Until you detest them, in which scenario – what about a pound of butter, oats and golden syrup doesn’t enchantment to you?

Of system, around time us Aussies have appear up with batshit options to the humble bickie.

Now, I’m not indicating these desserts are gross. Certainly not – most of them are making me drool. I just consider fundamentally, why did we want to invent them. They are chaos. They alarm me, for the most section.

But I also appreciate them deeply in my soul. Hook all of this shit to my veins, fam.

This one is from The Women’s Weekly, and I consider them to be the most educated folks in Australia when it comes to Aussie cooking. The crew HAS to be built up totally of CWA users, undoubtedly.

Anyway, they reckon this is the very best ever ANZAC biscuit recipe, and I am just gonna blindly believe that them.

This one particular from Kidspot (also must be all CWA users, I’ve determined) Seems really insane, but in reality is far more of a slice – it’s kind of a brownie on best of crumbled ANZAC biscuit. A real vibe.

This one particular is from Australia’s Very best Recipes, and appears to just be a softer edition of an ANZAC cookie with a syrup on top. Looks like some thing you’d eat the entirety of when higher, tbh.

Sorry, but bliss balls are the WORST. Why would anyone want to convert a delightful ANZAC biscuit into a fucking bliss ball? Really do not make this. The person who makes this thinks posting each early morning about their operate is ideal IG content.

A different one particular from Style, besides eons superior! This is what I’m chatting about, little one!! Complete CHAOS, mixing tiramisu with ANZAC biscuits and however I am so totally below for it?

What if ANZAC biscuit but with supplemental lbs of sugar liquid?

WOOF. Is this a vibe or what? There are loads of genius recipes involving crushed ANZAC biscuits as a cake base, but this one from Delectable is one particular of the greats.

They kind of dropped me listed here, Delicious did. I just really do not believe I need my hotcakes enhanced with ANZAC flavours. But it also includes a recipe for coconut icecream, which sounds fantastic.

Valli Little is like, warm shit in the food items editor company. She’s a god. Her identify gets set right before her recipes, that is how god-tier she is.

Though I imagine it is a bit prosperous to simply call this “ANZAC bread” taking into consideration the only relationship seems to be a handful of substances both the biscuits, and this bread, have in common… you just do not come for Valli Minimal. I just really do not imagine it’s wise. I sense I can hear the sound of her angrily julienning some veggies imagining they are my limbs proper now.

Holy mom of god. This should not even be authorized? It’s considerably way too, for lack of a improved phrase cos I detest this word, MOORISH.

I can sense my tooth falling out and I have not even taken a bite still.

All right this is a temper. It appears irritating to make ANZAC biscuits AND the custard apple little bit, but also what the fuck else are you undertaking currently, eh? Received a bit of Netflix to get via? Generating a extended journey from your mattress to the fridge? Pffft.

What the FUCK is going on here. There are ungodly SULTANAS concerned. We’ve added Tabasco sauce, which I really like but has no put in an ANZAC biscuit recipe. They really do not even search adorable. Fuck.

We’ve made it. The most insane ANZAC biscuit-adjacent recipe in existence. A mixture of Caramilk (great) ANZAC biscuits (very good) and random honeycomb shit on top (fantastic). Major occupation, excellent perform.