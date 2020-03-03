beijing-bargain:-$45-peking-duck-feast

CHICAGO — Duck, duck, Offer! Check out out this multi-study course Peking Duck evening meal that is producing us hungry. A total duck, fried rice, plus soup with a price tag you will never imagine: $45–fantastic for sharing. The duck is carved up table-facet and served with bao, as well as greens for garnish and sauce.

Just after just about every duck is carved up, what is actually still left is rolled back into the kitchen, chopped up and utilized in the fried rice and soup preparations.

With a offer this good, if you’re on the lookout to dig in on a weekend, you improved call ahead and place a duck on hold!

Sunlight Wah BBQ functions a wide variety of Hong Kong design Chinese dishes so feel cost-free to investigate other elements of the menu, way too.

Sun Wah BBQ

5039 N Broadway

Chicago, IL 60640