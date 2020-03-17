Beijing expels some U.S. media journalists from China and Hong Kong

The Chinese communist party announced on Wednesday that it banned American citizen journalists from working in China to declare a “reciprocal” measure to the US State Department that it would limit Chinese state-owned media staff to 100 Chinese nationals per media outlet.

The Global Times, a Communist Party propaganda newspaper, listed the new provisions as follows:

First, in response to the US designation of five Chinese media agencies as “foreign missions”, China demands, in a reciprocal spirit, that the Chinese branches of Voice of America, the New York Times, the Wall The Street Journal, the Washington Post and Time report in writing about their personnel, finances, operations and real estate in China.

Secondly, in response to the reduction in Chinese media staffing in the United States, which is an expulsion, despite its name, China requires journalists from the United States citizenship. working with the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal and the Washington Post. The press credentials will expire before the end of 2020, notify the Information Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs within four calendar days from today and send out your press cards within ten calendar days. They will not be allowed to continue working as journalists in the People’s Republic of China, including their special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macau.

Third, in response to the discriminatory restrictions that the United States has imposed on Chinese journalists with regard to visas, administrative reviews and reports, China will take reciprocal measures against American journalists.

The Chinese do not allow the existence of any independent means within their borders. However, in autonomous regions like Hong Kong and Macau, China has allowed journalism to flourish. Making the move to block American journalists from operating outside of Hong Kong is a move Beijing had previously rejected.

China claims that ousting reporters from news outlets such as the New York Times and Washington Post, which are harsh critics of President Donald Trump and his administration, is a move that reflects the limitation on media operations. Chinese media such as the Global Times, China Daily, and the Xinhua News Agency, which respond directly to dictator Xi Jinping and are prohibited from criticizing Beijing.

“The aforementioned measures are completely necessary and the reciprocal measures that China is forced to respond to the unreasonable oppression experienced by Chinese media organizations in the United States,” said the Global Times. “They are legitimate and justified self-defense in every way. What the United States has done is target exclusively Chinese media organizations and thus driven by a Cold War mentality and ideological bias.

The Trump administration designated five Chinese state media: Xinhua, China Daily, Hai Tian Development USA, China Global Television Network (CGTN), and China Radio International – “external missions” last month because the Its purpose is not to share the news, but to promote the Communist Party’s agenda.

“Unlike the media organizations in China, these entities are not independent news organizations,” said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in February, who explained the limits on the number of allowed Chinese propagandists to operate in the United States.

China at the time, branded the restrictions as a “ridiculous war against the Chinese media”.

In announcing the new measures on Wednesday, the Global Times condemned the boundaries set after “outer mission” designation, but did not identify the action that initially triggered Washington’s response: China expelled two journalists from Wall Street Journal in February after the newspaper published an opinion. piece that the Communist Party condemns for hiding the true extent of the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak. Expelled journalists did not participate in the writing or editing of the offending piece.

Follow Frances Martel on Facebook and Twitter.