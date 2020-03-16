Beijing has to answer a few difficult questions about Covid-19 – India news

As reports emerge that the first case of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) was detected in China as early as November 17, 2019, Beijing should reveal more information about the virus behind the global health scourge. The world economy is in a virtual standstill and people are forced to live in isolation, mainly because one of the most powerful countries in the world either in the initial stages decided to be in denial or actively disparaging information.

As confusion has emerged over the exact nature and origin of the disease, a spokesman for the Chinese government appears to have blamed the US military for spreading the contagion last week, which immediately drew diplomatic retaliation from the US State Department. Although many in China and elsewhere have now said that the spokesman spoke out of order, official communications in the country are known to have sanctions from the Xi Jinping regime.

In any case, for prevention, the world must know the exact source of this infection. The total number of patients is 165,000, with more than 6,000 deaths, and the virus has spread to large communities in Italy, France, Germany and Spain.

The Chinese response to the coronavirus was in two stages. First, he seemed to be living in denial, despite figures in Hubei late last year, and gaining votes from opposing parties.

This could have caused people from other countries to be affected and spread the infection to their home countries. The second phase was after China realized that it could not control its spread, so it opened up the data and specifics of the disease to the world while locking in its own communities.

Professor K VijayRaghavan, chief scientific adviser to the Narendra Modi government, told HT that the world has learned two things from Chinese reactions to the virus. “Confirming a potential problem is best fast. China may have done better earlier. Second, act quickly to identify, test, contain and manage. Hubei and China have done well here. India has also analyzed scenarios from other countries, such as Iran, Italy, the US and the UK, etc., ”he said.

The former head of the National Center for Biological Sciences added: “The Ministry of Health, ICMR and central and state governments generally continually analyze the global and national situation and make decisions based on best scientific and public health practices. This can help “level” with intensity over time, allowing systems to effectively provide most of the needed and most vulnerable, he said.

Given India’s poor health infrastructure, Prime Minister Modi, with Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and paramilitary chiefs, have been involved in the response of the health ministry from the outset.

According to top experts, while the cure can be found in about a year, the best way out is to offset its impact by controlling the spread in the community by social distancing. Virologists around the world, meanwhile, are trying to remove existing antiviral drugs to see if they can control coronavirus. Others are trying to develop new drugs to boost production much faster if proven successful.

We need to remember that severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) first appeared in November 2002 in southern China’s Guangdong province, affecting 8,000 people, with the source again linked to transmission from animals. Two decades later, it is time for Beijing to answer the difficult questions.

. (ToTranslate tags) coronavirus