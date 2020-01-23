Beijing is struggling to keep a virus – and a nation on the move

At the central train station in Beijing the crowd comes in, ticket in hand, suitcase in tow, surgical mask in place. This last item has become an integral part of this year’s celebration of the Lunar New Year.

“I am very worried about the virus,” said Zhang Luyao, in his twenties on his way to northern China. “It is spreading very quickly, and there are so many people around me.”

Indeed, tens of millions of people are on the road this week traveling through China and abroad.

It is the largest annual human migration on earth. And this year it can make a very human vulnerability worse: infection by the new strain of coronavirus, which may now be spread by all travelers.

On Wednesday, the Chinese National Health Commission underlined the “risk of further spread of the epidemic” by all human movements. The virus would offer opportunities to infect many more people, through coughing, sneezing or breathing, said the Deputy Director of the Commission, Li Bin. Said the Deputy Director of the Commission, Li Bin – and would change and mutate.

Tens of millions of people are on the road this week traveling through China and abroad. (Sasa Petricic / CBC News)

The new coronavirus was probably from wild animals and almost certainly came to people at a wholesale market for seafood in the central Chinese city of Wuhan at the end of December. Many of those initially infected were on the market and the vast majority of confirmed cases are now in Wuhan and the province around it, Hubei.

In a dramatic move on Thursday, China effectively quarantined Wuhan, reducing air and rail services to the city by 11 million people and shutting down public transportation within the city. A government order said citizens should not leave Wuhan unless they had “special conditions.”

The World Health Organization praised China for “minimizing risks locally and abroad” with the move.

Infection is spreading worldwide

But is it too late? In many parts of the country infections have already occurred, from Beijing to Macau, Shanghai to Shenzhen. And abroad in Thailand, South Korea, Taiwan and Japan. The first North American case is in the state of Washington, a man who recently traveled to China.

The number of these cases has increased by hundreds this week and on some days the number of deaths attributed to the virus has doubled. Unusually for China, the number of issues all announced in daily briefings and hourly updates and implemented in state media in recent days.

Some people have been left behind and feel numb by the speed and scale of the outbreak – and helpless.

Travelers are trying to protect themselves against the corona virus at Beijing train station while they are leaving for the Chinese New Year holiday in China. (Sasa Petricic / CBC News)

Pang Zifen was sitting on a suitcase in front of the Beijing train station with her young son on Wednesday. Both wore masks.

“We don’t normally wear these,” she said with a sigh, “and I’m not sure how useful they are. But I want to protect my son and I just don’t know what else to do.”

As the easiest form of protection, masks are sold out in stores throughout China.

Yet there are people who do not believe that they are told the whole story.

“I don’t trust what I see,” said He Wen, a 27-year-old traveler at the Shanghai train station. “I think the number of infected people can be much greater than that was reported.”

There is also anger online, although censors have removed many negative comments from China’s controlled internet.

A message under the name “Phoenix” said, “hiding the virus’s virulence or the number of infected people is a cover! We must hold them accountable, no matter how high the responsibility.”

China hid SARS

There is reason for suspicion.

In 2002, when the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) appeared in the southern province of Guangdong in China, it took three months for the state media to report on this. And even then the message was to reassure people that it wasn’t a serious problem.

Meanwhile, the country had to deal with more than 1,800 confirmed cases and nearly 80 deaths. SARS continued to kill nearly 800 people worldwide, with experts blaming China’s slow response for the problem.

SARS is also a coronavirus, closely related to the new strain.

Pang Zifen and her son are trying to protect themselves against the corona virus at Beijing train station while they wait for their train. (Sasa Petricic / CBC News)

Beijing eventually admitted it was a mistake to try to hide the SARS outbreak, and the Chinese Health Minister and the mayor of Beijing were removed from their positions.

There was also little news about the current corona virus in its early days, until this week when Chinese state media reported that President Xi Jinping told his officials that “people’s lives and health should be given the highest priority and the spread of the outbreak should be resolute have been restrained. “

Information started to flow. But that also applies to the massive migration of China.

The crowds at Beijing train station are as great as ever. That also applies to the demand for masks … and the feeling of worry on the faces of those who wear them.