Beijing says coronavirus death toll now 361, Philippines reports 1st mortality outside of China

China reported Monday that 361 died on the mainland from the new virus, with a further 2,829 new cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the Chinese total to 17,205.

The latest figures released Monday local time in China came one day after the first death from the disease was recorded outside of China, in the Philippines, when countries around the world evacuated hundreds of their citizens from the infection zone.

Canada said on Sunday that it deployed a specialized emergency response team in China to coordinate the logistics of a planned airlift to Canadians. There have been four confirmed cases of the virus in Canada – three in Ontario and one in British Columbia.

Chinese authorities completed a new, fast-built hospital with 1,000 beds for victims of the outbreak and delayed the reopening of schools in the worst affected province. Restrictions were further tightened in one city by allowing only one family member to buy every other day.

The Philippine health department said that a 44-year-old Chinese man from Wuhan, the city in the center of the crisis, was hospitalized on January 25 with fever, cough, and sore throat and died after developing severe pneumonia. The man’s 38-year-old female companion, also from Wuhan, also tested positive for the virus and remained isolated at the hospital in Manila.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte approved a ban on the entry of all non-citizens from China. Similar restrictions have been imposed by the US, Japan, Singapore and Australia, despite criticism from China and an assessment by the World Health Organization that such measures unnecessarily harm trade and travel.

A woman with a protective mask walks outside of a church in Mandaluyong, east of Manila, Philippines on Sunday. (Aaron Favila / The Associated Press)

The vast majority of those infected are in China; about 150 cases have been reported in two dozen other countries.

The US reported their ninth case on Sunday, involving a woman in Santa Clara County in the San Francisco Bay Area who came to visit the US after having recently traveled to Wuhan.

A hospital specially built to treat coronavirus patients in Wuhan is expected to open on Monday, just 10 days after construction has started. A second hospital will open soon.

Also, six officials in Huanggang City, next to Wuhan in Hubei Province, were fired for “poor performance” in dealing with the outbreak, the official Xinhua News Agency reported. It quoted the mayor and said that “the city’s ability to treat patients remained inadequate and there was a serious shortage of medical supplies such as protective clothing and medical masks.”

Global response

With nearly 10 million people in the Zhejiang Province on the coast, the Wenzhou Trade and Production Center limited people to their homes, leaving only one family member out every other day to buy the necessary supplies. Huanggang, where 7 million people live, imposed similar measures on Saturday.

With no end in sight before the outbreak, the authorities in Hubei and elsewhere have extended the holiday period of the Lunar New Year, until the end of this week, well into February to try to keep people at home and reduce the spread of the virus. All Hubei schools postpone the start of the new semester until further notice.

The crisis is the latest confrontation with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, who has been hit for months by anti-government protests in Hong Kong, the re-election of Taiwan’s pro-independence president and criticism of human rights violations in Xinjiang’s traditional Islamic territory. Meanwhile, the domestic economy continues to slow down, weighed by slowing demand and the trade war with Washington.

Chinese military medical staff are in formation after arriving at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport on Sunday. (Cheng Min / Xinhua via AP)

New Zealand announced on Sunday that it is temporarily prohibiting travelers from China to protect the South Pacific region against the virus. The 14-day ban applies to foreigners leaving China, but not to residents of New Zealand. New Zealand has also increased its travel advice for China to “Not Traveling”, the highest level.

Qatar Airways joined the growing number of airlines suspending flights to mainland China. Indonesia and Oman also stopped the flights, as well as Saudi Arabia’s national flagship, Saudia.

State-run media from Saudi Arabia reported that 10 Saudi students were evacuated during a special flight from Wuhan. It said the students would be screened on arrival and placed in quarantine for 14 days.

During the weekend, South Korea and India flew hundreds of their citizens from Wuhan. A Turkish military transport aircraft with 42 people arrived in Ankara on Saturday evening. A French chartered aircraft made its way to France on Sunday with 300 evacuees from a large number of European and African countries. And Morocco flew 167 people home, mostly students.

Indonesia flew 241 civilians from Wuhan on Sunday and put them in quarantine for two weeks on the remote Natuna Islands. Hundreds of residents protested against the move.

Europe has so far infected 25 people with the virus. The German Red Cross reported two more cases there on Sunday, both German citizens who were flown in on Saturday with an air transport of 128 people from Wuhan. Eight previous cases in Germany were all linked to an auto parts factory.

France has six issues; Russia, Italy and Great Britain each have two, and Finland, Sweden and Spain each have one.

Vietnam counted the seventh case, a Vietnamese-American man who had a two-hour stopover in Wuhan en route from the US to Ho Chi Minh City. The country ordered schools to close for at least a week in 19 of 54 provinces and cities, including Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, which together account for more than 4 million students.

The number of confirmed cases will continue to grow because thousands of copies of suspected cases have yet to be tested, said the WHO representative in Beijing, Gauden Galea.