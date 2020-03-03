Tuesday, March 3, 2020
Home LATEST NEWS Beijing to quarantine vacationers from Japan, South Korea, Iran and Italy amid...

Beijing to quarantine vacationers from Japan, South Korea, Iran and Italy amid coronavirus outbreak

By
Nellie McDonald
-
beijing-to-quarantine-vacationers-from-japan,-south-korea,-iran-and-italy-amid-coronavirus-outbreak


Sorry, but your browser demands Javascript to use this website.


If you happen to be not confident how to activate it, be sure to refer to this internet site: https://www.help-javascript.com/

Women stroll on a procuring street in Beijing on Tuesday. | REUTERS

Asia Pacific

Reuters

BEIJING – All travelers coming into Beijing from the coronavirus hotspots of South Korea, Japan, Iran and Italy will have to be quarantined for 14 days, the Deputy Secretary General of the Beijing Municipal Govt, Chen Bei, reported on Tuesday.

Shanghai before said it would also compel website visitors who had recently traveled to international locations with “relatively critical virus conditions” to submit to 14 times of isolation, but it did not title the nations around the world.

Coronavirus banner

Sign up for THE Conversation

Pics

search icon
Simply click to enlarge


Women walk on a shopping street in Beijing on Tuesday. | REUTERS

Keyword phrases

China, Beijing, Italy, Iran, South Korea, coronavirus, Japan, covid-19

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2017 - Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv