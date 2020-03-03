beijing-to-quarantine-vacationers-from-japan,-south-korea,-iran-and-italy-amid-coronavirus-outbreak

BEIJING – All travelers coming into Beijing from the coronavirus hotspots of South Korea, Japan, Iran and Italy will have to be quarantined for 14 days, the Deputy Secretary General of the Beijing Municipal Govt, Chen Bei, reported on Tuesday.

Shanghai before said it would also compel website visitors who had recently traveled to international locations with “relatively critical virus conditions” to submit to 14 times of isolation, but it did not title the nations around the world.





