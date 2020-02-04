Beijing’s lack of credibility is exacerbating the coronavirus crisis

Sensible people will not be surprised to find that the Coronavirus strain, which kills at least 425 people in China, has upset the global economy and triggered public health sirens from Kuala Lumpur to Moscow, not from the content of a top secret biological weapon is a weapon that, according to online conspiracy theorists, a Chinese spy stole from the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg last year.

It is quite true that biologist Xiangguo Qiu, her husband Keding Cheng and some Chinese students were excluded from the high-level virology laboratory last July 5. It was a troubling event and the circumstances remain a little opaque. But no, the new Wuhan corona virus called 2019-nCoV was not hatched in Winnipeg.

It is similarly untrue that you can vaccinate yourself against the virus by drinking bleach and lemon juice in a particular miracle cure solution popular with anti-vaccination zealots. If you get the virus, you’re not doing yourself any good if you use an Internet rumor combination of sesame oil, vitamin C and garlic.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: What Canadians Need to Know

The Canadian public health agency has teamed up with dozens of reputable government agencies, non-governmental organizations, and the World Health Organization to stop the bleeding from half-true, half-false, and completely altered claims and theories that have got around since the appearance of a strange and deadly new virus to be the culprit of an illness that was first identified by the authorities in the central Chinese metropolis of Wuhan in early December.

But a lie can travel halfway around the world, as the old saying goes, before the truth has had time to put on your pants. It is all well and good for Twitter and Facebook, as well as Snopes and FactCheck.org, to team up with health authorities to end or otherwise eliminate the hysterics and lies that are circulating. The more serious challenge is that the Chinese government is itself the most outrageous and brazen author of fake news and propaganda and downright lies about the Wuhan corona virus outbreak.

You might have thought that Beijing had learned its lesson from the last major coronavirus event – the outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) in Guangdong, which started in November 2002. The regime’s abuse of the SARS crisis by the Chinese government – its obsessive censorship, its cover-ups, its refusal to share data with other countries – shamed the regime. The SARS virus spread to eight countries over eight months, infecting over 8,000 people and killing 774 of them.

The World Health Organization’s public voice during the SARS crisis, Peter Cordingley, pointed out two weeks ago that the SARS crisis did not appear to have helped the Chinese authorities. “I see exactly the same ruthless behavior now,” he wrote, and in any case Beijing “lied about the spread of the Wuhan flu virus from the start.”

READ MORE: The Science of the Novel Corona Virus

And now, starting Tuesday morning, after less than two months – a quarter of the time it took SARS to run – the Wuhan coronavirus had infected about four times as many Chinese with the SARS virus. The Wuhan virus has already killed more Chinese people than SARS. The death toll on Tuesday is four times higher than a week ago. The official count on Tuesday of 20,438 confirmed cases is 3,235 more than that on Monday.

However, there is little reason to believe that the Chinese government’s reporting is close to local reality. According to an analysis published by the British medical magazine Lancet last week, around 75,000 people were probably already infected with the Wuhan virus on January 28.

The New York Times reports that the apparently low official number of infections in Wuhan – the completely sealed-off epicenter of the outbreak – may only reflect the shortage of test kits available to city doctors. Local residents say that deaths are not reported, that sick and dying people are turned away from hospitals, and that some victims die quietly at home.

The first case of the new corona virus was discovered on December 8, but it took the Wuhan Health Commission weeks to report it publicly. Even after January 11, the commission insisted that the virus could not be transmitted between people, although dozens of cases had been confirmed by then.

In the first critical weeks, evidence of the disease in Wuhan was ruthlessly dismissed by China’s state censors from popular platforms like WeChat. Only after the outbreak of the crisis did the authorities allow social media users to mention this.

“What is clear is that China’s initial abuse of the coronavirus outbreak means thousands have been infected,” wrote Minxin Pei, a senior associate with the United States German Marshall Fund, in the South China Morning Post. already weakened by debt and the trade war will suffer another blow. “

RELATED: Watch China Build Two Huge Wuhan Hospitals at Frenzy

In Wuhan and neighboring cities in Hubei Province, 35 million people – the population of Canada – are practically under house arrest. No non-emergency movement is allowed in the province, and the authorities in Beijing are now focusing on propaganda to make the crisis very real but very manageable. Legitimate news is suppressed and the highest authorities are busy spreading their own brand of “fake news”.

The organs of the Communist Party, Global Times and Peoples Daily, both released photos of what was supposed to be a shiny, brand new hospital that was magically built in Wuhan within a few days. The pictured hospital turned out to be a photo of a modular residential complex in Qingdao.

On Monday, Chinese Secretary of State Hua Chunying beat up the United States for its temporary ban on Chinese travelers, saying “the US government has not yet provided substantial assistance to the Chinese side.”

In fact, the United States is not the only one to ban travel. Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Pakistan, Russia and Italy followed. Hong Kong has closed all but 16 of its 16 ports of entry with mainland China. And China itself has separated Hubei Province from the rest of the country.

Carrie Lam, the second from left in Hong Kong, speaks in Hong Kong during a press conference on the outbreak of the coronavirus (Jerrome Favre / EPA)

And the United States has offered help to China. US Secretary of Health Alex Azar has made several offers to send a team from the Centers for Disease Control to Wuhan to help. Beijing did not respond.

Canada earned the dubious distinction on Monday against the United States, and the Chinese State Department thanked and congratulated. Ottawa earned its headache by following the example of China-compliant countries in Southeast Asia and continuing to allow flights from China, with airport checks awaiting arrival. While the United States, Australia and South Korea were able to quickly evacuate their citizens from Hubei, Canada waited for days for Beijing’s approval to evacuate more than 300 Canadians stuck there. (Ottawa finally got the go-ahead on Tuesday for a flight that wouldn’t take two days to start.)

RELATED: The Trudeau government’s high noon with Beijing

Upon their return, the stranded Canadians are expected to be quarantined at the Trenton Canadian Armed Forces for two weeks.

As far as the origin of the Wuhan corona virus is concerned, there was early speculation that it was an open air market in Wuhan, where the trade in game meat got a little boost on Monday. It’s not true that a social media video recently showing a woman eating a bat was made in Wuhan. The video was actually shot in Palau, Micronesia in 2016.

However, a study published in Monday’s journal Nature reported that the Wuhan Institute of Virology found that the new corona virus was 96 percent genetically identical to a virus found in bats from the Chinese province of Yunnan and 80 percent is genetically comparable to the SARS virus from 2002 and 2003.

In the meantime, the controversial Israeli rabbi Matityahu Glazerson has presented his thesis that the use of some kind of “code” to analyze biblical texts can predict the Wuhan virus in the Torah. Which seems implausible.

A rival internet rumor says that the Wuhan virus was actually predicted in a 1993 comic book comic The Simpsons. To no surprising surprise, this claim has turned out to be false.

MORE FROM TERRY GLAVIN: