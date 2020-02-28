[belarus-announces-to-start-with-circumstance-of-coronavirus:-tass]



A protection guard appears to be through a gate of a medical center for infectious health conditions, immediately after Belarus registered the 1st circumstance of coronavirus infection in the place, in Minsk, Belarus February 28, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

February 28, 2020

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Belarus registered the first scenario of coronavirus infection in the nation, Russian information agency TASS noted on Friday, citing the Belarussian Ministry of Healthcare.

“We would like to inform you that February 27 checks performed at the Republican Scientific and Practical Center of epidemiology and microbiology showed the presence of coronavirus 2019-nCoV in a single of the students from Iran,” TASS quoted the ministry.

(Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy Modifying by Christian Schmollinger)