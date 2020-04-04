Belfast gunman suspect in murder of Keane Mulready-Woods

The man shot dead in Belfast on Saturday was a Dubliner who has been heavily involved in organized crime for more than a decade, including the ongoing Drogheda gangland feud.

He was suspected of having ordered the murder and dismemberment of Keane Mulready-Woods (17) in Drogheda earlier this year.

Resident of Co Meath but originally from Dublin, the dead man was in his thirties and the PSNI and Garda believe that he went to Belfast, perhaps with the intention of collecting debts, in the hours which followed his shootout in the city just before noon Saturday.

He was shot in front of a house on Etna Drive in the Ardoyne region. PSNI is following a specific line of investigation and a number of men have been arrested.

The Irish Times understands that at least some of the three men arrested had gone to Belfast from the Republic with the dead man.

In addition to being suspected of having ordered the murder of Keane Mulready Woods, who was killed in Drogheda before his dismembered remains were found in various parts of north Dublin, the victim of the Saturday shooting was suspected of a number of other gang killings.

He faced serious criminal charges last year but was not convicted. He had been warned that his life was in danger and the worries that he would be fatally attacked had grown since the beginning of this year.

The man had been threatened on two fronts, including by one of the factions involved in the Drogheda quarrel. However, he also disagreed with a prominent criminal on the Dublin gangland scene who has been linked to several murders, including that of former Dublin dissident Republican leader Alan Ryan.

Saturday’s shooting took place in a house on Etna Drive in the Ardoyne region shortly before noon, the man was pronounced dead on the spot. A burnt-out car was found nearby.

The three men arrested on Saturday suspected of murder were being interviewed by detectives at the Musgrave police station, PSNI said.

Police said the victim was shot at close range in a house on Etna Drive.

Supt. Prof. Jason Murphy said that an investigation into the murder had been launched into the “brutal murder”.

“I am amazed at the carelessness of the killer (s),” he said. “Not only did they commit this cruel murder, leaving a family to experience its worst nightmare, but they did not care that the children and other members of this community in the north of Belfast were in danger.

“Murder is a heinous crime and killing someone during this global coronavirus pandemic is disgusting when people try to adapt to a new way of life and try to cope with the pressures that come with it.

“Those involved in this murder have selfishly ignored the impact on front-line emergency services who are already working hard to keep people safe with an already depleted resource.”

Supt. Pr. Murphy said it was too early to speculate on the motive but confirmed that PSNI was “following a number of lines of inquiry”.

“A light-colored car, registration YLZ 7052, was found burnt down in the neighboring court in Kingston and I am currently trying to establish the relevance of this car for my investigation,” he said.

“I know the community is in shock right now, but I invite everyone who has information about this appalling murder to pass this information on to the police so that we can remove this dangerous gunman and his associates from the street .

“I am aware that the area was occupied by pedestrians and people in their front gardens, so I ask all those who were able to capture images of the incident to share them with us as well.”

Secretary of the North Brandon Lewis said the murder was a heinous and brutal crime, for which there is no excuse. “This type of justice is never, and never will be, a substitute for maintaining order and the force of law.

“This cowardly act is particularly thoughtless at a time when our front-line emergency services are already working incredibly hard to keep us safe while dealing with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

“I strongly encourage anyone who has information about this heinous crime to come forward and speak to PSNI.”

“Insane murder”

Northern Justice Minister Naomi Long condemned the “senseless murder” and offered her sympathies to the man’s family.

There was a strong police presence in the neighborhood on Saturday afternoon with rows of Land Rovers closing both ends of the street.

Long said the incident had put additional pressure on health services struggling with the coronavirus pandemic.

“Those responsible for this terrible crime have left a family in mourning and a community in shock,” she said.

“There is no room for the weapon in our society and it is time to stop these attacks. “This appalling crime is putting additional pressure on our first responders, at a time when they are already facing the Covid-19 pandemic and all the challenges that arise from it.

“I urge anyone with information to report it to the police on number 101 or to the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”

Sinn Féin MP Gerry Kelly also condemned the shooting and called for calm.

“I would like to call for calm at this time in the region and emphasize that anyone with information about this horrible incident should immediately bring it to PSNI,” he said.

“Such actions have no place in our society and I reiterate my condemnation of the people involved.

“At a time when all frontline statutory agencies and indeed communities are doing what they can to fight Covid-19, this only adds to the suffering unfortunately experienced by local people right now.”

SDLP adviser north of Belfast, Paul McCusker, said that the residents of Ardoyne were in shock and asked anyone with information to report to the police.

“This brutal crime caused a huge shock to Ardoyne today,” he said. “A man was killed in a garden in this community in broad daylight. It’s hard to describe how traumatic it was for the people doing their jobs.

“My thoughts are with this man’s family at an incredibly difficult time.” – Additional reports: PA