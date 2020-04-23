Belgian harbor tests virus bracelet in fear of technology chase

Antwerp, Belgium — The second largest port in Europe is home to the thousands of people employed there as the coronavirus epidemic eases and gradually returns to work, pondering how people impact their work. We are preparing to test the device with the aim of helping to respect social distance.

In Antwerp, Belgium, with about 900 companies operating in the size of a small town, next month a team of two dock workers will wear bracelets designed to find tug crew. The spread of illness.

Until the vaccine is found, we respect Europe’s recommended safe distance of 1.5 meters [about 5 feet] and regular hand-washing and the use of masks continue to be the best way to prevent new virus outbreaks. So crazy scramble began to develop techniques to prevent its spread.

European countries are designing contact tracking apps for mobile phones to help identify the source. While various devices are powerful and profitable, they are concerned about privacy and how they can get in the way of people’s homes and workplaces.

The bracelet is worn like a watch. It is coated with black plastic and vibrates when approached within 3 meters [10 feet]. The vibration intensity is the same as a mobile phone, but when worn on the wrist it becomes clearer and stronger as the bracelet approaches and the warning light flashes.

“You have a helmet and your safety shoes, you have a swimming vest. All these kinds of things. And now add wearables on it to make sure people are safe. And if there’s a problem, it’s being detected as soon as possible, “said Irwin Barstallen, Chief Technology Officer, Antwerp Port.

The bracelet secures a physical distance and does not collect data. No plans have been announced at the port to track workers’ movements or use them to measure their performance, as some other companies do. However, they can be programmed to provide the information.

“Social distance and privacy are very important,” said John Beckermans, CEO of Lombit, the company that develops bracelets. “We do not store any data. There is no communication originating from the bracelet. It is just to keep people safe.”

The European Commission states that guidance on the use of mobile phone apps rather than bracelets or wristbands should be maintained by public health authorities and dismantled when no longer needed. They should be voluntary and no one should be punished for refusing to use them.

Ideally, the data is protected by modern encryption and is only retained for a limited time.

It’s easy to see the potential benefits of apps and other devices. According to the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the virus killed more than 100,000 people in Europe and the United Kingdom. But experts and trade unions are worried that they can become invasive.

Isabelle Schumann of the European Trade Union Confederation said the organization was not consulted on the test. She claims that most people don’t need technology to help them understand how far away from their colleagues.

“We are actually testing it, testing it against people, and testing it without being able to see what kind of guarantee this technology brings. I’m a bit worried, before the test, “Schumann told The Associated Press.

Natalie Sumha, a law and ethics researcher and lecturer at the University of Leuven, expressed concern about unequal power relations between employers and their staff. She called for democratic debate about the legal, ethical, and political implications of using tracking devices.

“We say these tools are ideally used voluntarily,” Smuha told AP. But she added, “If you have no other job and you can’t provide for your family, what options do you have?

Beyond that, Sumha said, people have an inherent prejudice to technology that can guide us if it doesn’t make a mistake. This may take more risk or encourage you to go further than in other cases.

“Once you start implementing these things, it’s very difficult to get back,” she said. “Why do you only use it on the work floor? Maybe you should use it on the way to work or on the way home, and maybe you should use it in the store to gain access.”

Lorne Cook reported from Brussels. Sylvain Plazy from Brussels and Virginia Mayo from Antwerp contributed to this report.

