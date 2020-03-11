Belgian pride drives the ‘evolution of diversity’ for corporate sponsors

Man celebrating at the 21st Belgian Pride in Brussels on May 14, 2016. (Nicolas Maeterlinck / AFP / Getty)

The Belgian Pride is bringing awareness initiatives to those who have helped companies make sure they have inclusive, LGBT principles.

The Pride Parade, in Brussels, is Belgium’s largest LGBT + event and is set to take place on May 23. Any companies wishing to do this should be tested separately by two non-profit organizations, Kliq and Arc-en-ciel Wallonie.

Belgian Pride co-founder, Laurent Mallet has told the Brussels Times that the poster has been designed to prevent ‘pinkwashing’, which many Pride events in London have undergone in recent years.

The term is applied to companies that make simple LGBT statements to identify themselves as progressive and to sell the “pink” lucrative market. It often happens in order to offend other people with some bad company.

“We no longer want to work with the brands, but the Belgian employers who work with them on the integration process, on their government processes and on internal and external communication,” Mallet said.

This type of analysis is varied, depending on the size of the company. Small businesses with less than 20 employees are allowed to self-administer the questionnaire, while companies with 20-250 employees will be charged a fee of 1,250 for a Scan run by one of the non-profit organizations.

Large companies with more than 250 employees should be fully engaged, which involves testing their communication.

They will be consulted on everything from issues of family planning and to abstinence, to external communication and to contact with external consultants on various issues.

Particular attention will be given to the combination of pronouns, and French-based companies will be consulted on their use of specific masculine names.

The same analysis is also applicable to any political parties that seek to support the event.