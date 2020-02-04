Belgians on Wuhan flight with Dutch nationals diagnosed with coronavirus

According to the Belgian authorities, one of the Belgian nationals who was returned to China from Wuhan in China along with 17 Dutch nationals on Sunday was diagnosed with coronavirus.

The woman should be in good health and have no symptoms. She is being treated in a special hospital in Brussels. All other eight Belgian citizens tested negative for the virus.

“The situation has not changed since someone tested positive [from the flight],” said a spokesman for the Dutch RIVM Institute for Public Health. “We know in advance that this can happen and this has been taken into account.”

The 15 Dutch citizens and two Chinese partners arrived in the Netherlands shortly after midnight on Monday and are all currently in quarantine.

They were initially transferred to military accommodation, but some were allowed to return to their homes for the 14-day quarantine period as long as they show no signs of illness, no other families live with them, and they live in a separate room.

Others remain in a secret place. No symptoms have been found so far.

The Chinese authorities said on Sunday that 17,300 people had been infected with the corona virus, of which 362 had died. All deaths occurred in China with the exception of one Chinese citizen who died after traveling to the Philippines.

The virus is believed to come from a fish market in Wuhan, a city of 11 million people in central China where snakes, marmots and poultry were sold. Five other Dutch nationals living in the city have chosen to stay in the country.

