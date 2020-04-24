Belgium has set for phased easing of lockdown from May 4

BRUSSELS – Belgium plans to allow a gradual evasion of coronavirus restriction measures from May 4, with a series of phases of additional reopening during the month.

Country restrictions, among the worst hit by COVID-19, currently only allow food stores, home improvement stores, garden centers and pharmacies to open, with most people allowed. just to work from home.

Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes said at a news conference after seven hours of discussions on Friday that Belgium could tighten restrictions or delay cuts depending on the health situation.

“It’s time to look to the future,” he said. “But the COVID is not gone, the virus is still with us and is dangerous for the population. It is very important that safety measures are respected during the phase-out.”

Wilmes said Belgium had to conduct 25,000-30,000 tests per day to withdraw from the lockdown. Tracking contacts made by infected people is conducted by a new team of 2,000 staff.

From May 4, more businesses will be allowed to reopen. People are allowed to meet two people who do not live with them as long as they are out and stay away from each other.

Adults and children 12 and over must wear a public transport mask. To help, textile or sewing shops are reopened.

A week later, all the shops were allowed to open, under strict social conditions.

In an additional phase from May 18, the schools will return some students, but classes will be kept at a maximum of 10. People will be able to host small gatherings at home, visit a museum and goes to a hairdresser.

Cafes and restaurants and some tourist attractions will not open before June 8. Trips abroad or more than one day will also not be allowed before.

Belgium’s gradual removal of restrictions partly reflects the actions of its neighbors. The Netherlands expects elementary schools to reopen from May 11. Germany has allowed smaller stores to open, along with schools due to restart from May 4 .. In France, lock-up is taking place until May 11.

Belgium has 44,293 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 6,679 deaths, though more than half of those deaths occurred in home care and for 96% of them only COVID-19 was suspected of rather than confirmed. Most countries do not include such deaths in their numbers. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop and Marine Strauss; Editing by Daniel Wallis)