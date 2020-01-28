Bell Boeing delivers the first modified MV-22 osprey to the Marine Corps

December 10 (UPI) – Bell Boeing announced on Tuesday that it had delivered the first modified MV-22 Osprey to the United States Marine Corps.

The MV-22 is the Marine Corps version of the V-22 Osprey and uses tilt rotor technology to offer the vertical flight options of a helicopter, but also the speed and range capabilities of a fixed-wing aircraft. In November, Bell Boeing received a $ 146 million order to upgrade and maintain the MV-22.

“This milestone marks the beginning of an Osprey development,” said Kristin Houston, vice president of Boeing Tiltrotor Programs and director of the Bell Boeing V-22 program. “With a shared focus on safety and quality, the Bell Boeing team delivers upgraded MV-22 aircraft that are ready to serve our dedicated soldiers and women who rely on this essential aviation resource.”

According to Bell Boeing, the Marines are using multiple configurations of the MV-22 aircraft, but Bell Boeing is reducing the number of configurations available by upgrading the Block B aircraft to the Block C configuration, the first of which was original delivered in 2005.