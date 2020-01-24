Bella and Gigi Hadid walk down the runway to say goodbye to Jean Paul Gautier

No wonder that Jean Paul Gaultier stylistically ends his fashion reins. After 50 years of dominating runways, red carpets and international headlines with its innovative designs, Gaultier takes a step back from the fashion world.

About CNN

He hosted an incredible fashion finale at the Theater du Chatelet in Paris and of course he had the backing of some of the hottest and most influential models when they strutted their stuff one last time on his runway.

Bella and Gigi Hadid were present, adding another level of glamor and glamor to this unforgettable event.

Famous moments

About PageSix

The 67-year-old fashion icon was the guru behind Madonna’s famous cone bra and has been in the presence of greatness throughout his career.

Fans and models were in abundance at his fashion final, and there were some big names in the industry on the catwalk.

Famous faces

About Yahoo

Bella and Gigi Hadid were perfectly positioned on the catwalk and looked as gorgeous as ever in honor of their good friend.

This was also an unforgettable night for Paris Jackson, who made her runway debut, making it a double historical moment as it was her first and last appearance on the Gaultier Catwalk.

Winnie Harlow was stunned in a beautiful green dress, and Boy George took the stage for a live performance.

The end of a fashion era

About CNN

Jean Paul Gaultier is not the only one who bows out of the scene. Harpers Bazaar recently reported that Zac Posen closed the doors of its iconic brand last November.

EOnline reports that Gaultier, despite taking a step back from his usual fashion life, is not completely disappearing from the industry. His newly developed focus is now specifically on high-end fashion and he will also devote his time and energy to his perfume line.

The 61-year-old Madonna works a lot! Your friends A 25 year old dancer