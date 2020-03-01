bella-hadid-fits-up-for-night-out-in-paris

Bella Hadid struts down the road as she leaves the the Royal Monceau Hotel on Saturday evening (February 29) in Paris, France.
The 23-yr-old product donned a chic chocolate-coloured, pinstriped vest and matching trousers paired with a maroon tie as she headed to a late night bash.
Pictures: Look at out the most up-to-date pictures of Bella Hadid
Earlier that working day, Bella donned a sheer outfit while strolling in the Vivienne Westwood vogue exhibit.
A couple of times right before, Bella joined large sis Gigi at the Harper’s Bazaar Exhibition held for the duration of Paris Fashion Week.
