bella-hadid-fits-up-for-night-out-in-paris

Bella Hadid struts down the road as she leaves the the Royal Monceau Hotel on Saturday evening (February 29) in Paris, France.

The 23-yr-old product donned a chic chocolate-coloured, pinstriped vest and matching trousers paired with a maroon tie as she headed to a late night bash.

Pictures: Look at out the most up-to-date pictures of Bella Hadid

Earlier that working day, Bella donned a sheer outfit while strolling in the Vivienne Westwood vogue exhibit.

A couple of times right before, Bella joined large sis Gigi at the Harper’s Bazaar Exhibition held for the duration of Paris Fashion Week.

