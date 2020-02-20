[bella-hadid-satisfies-with-fans-in-milan-forward-of-alberta-ferretti’s-manner-demonstrate]

Bella Hadid leans back to back again with a enthusiast for a lovable picture while out and about in Milan, Italy on Wednesday (February 19).

The 23-year-outdated product was on her way to the Alberta Ferretti manner clearly show to walk in the presentation all through Milan Vogue Week.

Bella wore two appears from the new collection on the catwalk – a black ruffle costume and putting charcoal grey jacket and pant glimpse.

Afterwards, she also shared a cute video with her followers on Instagram, with her putting on a text overlay on her cheek that suggests “Do you love me?”

