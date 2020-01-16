Bella Hadid wears a cropped top and low-waisted pants at the Louis Vuitton salon! | Ashton Sanders, Bella Hadid, Daniel Kaluuya, diplo, Fashion, J Balvin, Migos, Quavo, Takeoff, Tyga

Bella hadid models one of the new fashion trends of 2020 while attending the Louis Vuitton fashion show – low waist pants!

The 23-year-old model paired her pants with a crop top at the event on Thursday January 16 in Paris, France.

Bella was joined by many stars at the event, such as Queen & Slim Daniel Kaluuya, Moonlight’s Ashton Sandersand the music stars J. Balvin, Tyga, Diplo, and Quavo and Lift-off of Migos.

Bella was seen wearing a gray parachute jacket and matching cargo pants later in the day while attending the Tatras x Riot Hill fashion show.

Wednesday, Bella was spotted in another unique look in Paris for fashion week. You can see these additional photos in the gallery!

Over 20 photos inside Bella hadid and much more at the Louis Vuitton salon…

Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton; Photos: Getty, Backgrid

Posted to: Ashton Sanders, Bella Hadid, Daniel Kaluuya, diplo, Fashion, J Balvin, Migos, Quavo, Takeoff, Tyga