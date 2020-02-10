Bella Thorne, Ally Maki and Sydney Sweeney turn pink for Elton John’s 2020 Oscars watching party | 2020 Oscars Parties, Alexa Demie, Ally Maki, aly raisman, Bella Thorne, Cameron Monaghan, Colton Haynes, Derek Hough, Hari Nef, Hayley Erbert, madison iseman, RJ Mitte, Sydney Sweeney, Tommy Dorfman, Troye Sivan, zhavia ward

Bella thorne wears feathers while attending the Elton John AIDS Foundation 2020 Oscar Observation Evening Sunday February 9 in Los Angeles.

The 22-year-old actress and director wore a pink dress for the event, as did Ally Maki and Sydney sweeney.

Also present: AllyBFF Colton haynes, Tommy Dorfman, Hari Nef, Madison Iseman, Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert, Cameron Monaghan, Zhavia Ward, Aly Raisman, Troye Sivan, Alexa Half, and RJ Mitte.

The annual event includes a live auction for the Elton John AIDS Foundation, which works in more than 23 countries to provide treatment, testing, care and support for people at risk or living with HIV.

For information: Bella wear an Antonio Grimaldi dress, Le Silla shoes, Neil Lane Couture jewelry and a Tyler Ellis clutch. Tommy wear Y Project with Bottega Venetta boots. Sydney wears Dolce & Gabbana.

Like Just Jared Jr. on FB

Photos: Getty

Posted at: 2020 Oscars Parties, Alexa Demie, Ally Maki, aly raisman, Bella Thorne, Cameron Monaghan, Colton Haynes, Derek Hough, Hari Nef, Hayley Erbert, madison iseman, RJ Mitte, Sydney Sweeney, Tommy Dorfman, Troye Sivan, zhavia district