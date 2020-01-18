Bella Thorne opens up about daily battles with depression in new Instagram post | Bella thorne

Sat, January 18, 2020 at 7:40 p.m.

Bella thorne begins to speak frankly about his daily difficulties with depression.

The Midnight Sun actress posted a series of selfies on Instagram on Friday, January 17.

“Today I woke up happy ❤️,” she captioned them. “It’s a beautiful day 😍😍.”

“My depression decided to leave me fair and square today,” she added.

The photos function Bella thorne in a pink top and glittery blue eye makeup as she poses outside with a pink flower in Santa Monica, California.

