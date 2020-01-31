BellLetsTalk Campaign Under Fire in Canada

The Bell Let’s Talk campaign has proved controversial. Supporters of human rights defenders of inmates serving time argue that prison phone restrictions limit communication between convicts and their families, damaging their mental health. What does this have to do with the campaign? Campaign organizers Bell Canada decided to donate a nickname on January 29 to non-profit mental health organizations every time someone used the hashtag #BellLetsTalk. Sounds easy, right? Here is where it gets hard.

It is a fact that Bell has been making money on mental health awareness for the last nine years (since 2011). However, they have been known to ruin mental health since 2013, according to the people behind the Toronto Fellowship Plan. About seven years ago, Bell Canada signed a contract with the Department of Corrections. That contract gave Bell control over the phones in the Ontario prisons.

To make a profit, these companies have chosen to convert these calls into calls. The person at the other end has to pay $ 1 / minute. And since it’s a phone call, the costs (and minutes) are obviously fast piling up. To make matters worse, phone calls can only be made to landlines. Who’s the Bad One in Canada with Fixed In 2020? Only two-thirds of people in Ontario.

Practice What you betray … No

Bell Canada is explicitly benefiting from these collection calls and the Department is definitely taking a cut. As a result, those in prison, especially prisoners who cannot afford legal aid, are between a rock and a hard place. Everything is due to their inability to call their loved ones whenever these prisoners experience a mental health crisis. Now comes the issue.

Bell Canada does not practice what they preach. You see, Bell has no problem spreading the importance of mental health, and prisoners are not able to make phone calls. Hypocritical irony, if you ask me. The consequences, on the other hand, are disastrous. This is best seen through a website called The Sun Online. explained that an Ontario prisoner Cleve Geddes committed suicide after not being able to call his family during the crisis in 2017. Mostly because his depression worsened within the walls of his cell. Depression that could have been avoided if he could call his support system.

He wasn’t the only one

According to Now Toronto, a detainee named Moka Dawkins claims her family was charged $ 300 to $ 500 a month for collection fees. He said:

“It was difficult for my family to be there for me at the most devastating time of my life because the phone bill was so high. Depression plays a really powerful role behind those walls and leads to suicidal thoughts, especially when you can’t Reach the people you need most like your family or your lawyer.

As stated by Dr. Liji Thomas, MD, researchers see prison as a “power of the psychic”. Those who go to prison with mental problems are likely to get worse. While those who go without them tend to develop mental illness while in prison. Prisons are well known for exterminating prisoners. In this case, they are controlled by entities that do not have their own interests at heart just to end up trapped again at the end of the day. This is enough to destroy someone: guilty, innocent, mentally insane or not.

Return to Bell

Bell and the Canadian government’s contract expire soon. Then, the inmates will have the opportunity to make reasonable phone calls.

Monte Vieselmeyer, corrections officer and active member of the Ontario Public Service Workers’ Correction Unit (OPSEU), believes that “anything creates less hostility within the range so that everyone has access to what they need and when they need it. everyone’s health. “

And he’s right, I just don’t think the government has to wait that long. The world no longer needs losses. The Toronto Prisoners’ Rights Plan also agrees, as they call on Bell Canada’s greed and urge them to change. Let’s hope they hear.