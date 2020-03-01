belmont-beats-tennessee-state-to-assert-share-of-ovc-standard-season-title

Belmont held off Tennessee State on Saturday evening 72-65 at Gentry Center and claimed a share of the Ohio Valley Convention frequent-season championship with Murray State.

TSU, which trailed by as considerably as 15 points in the 1st 50 %, trimmed the deficit to 64-61 late. Belmont, however, regained manage in crunch time and held the Tigers to just two factors in the ultimate 4 minutes when forcing them to dedicate a flurry of turnovers.

“They definitely played a great deal greater offensively in the second 50 percent performed with more self-assurance, bought improved pictures,” first-calendar year Belmont mentor Casey Alexander mentioned. “We answered for the reason that we’ve got men that required to be in that placement and they performed and that is why we obtained the consequence.”

Belmont attained the No. one seed for the OVC Match, which begins Wednesday at Ford Middle in Evansville, Indiana.

TSU (17-14, nine-nine) clinched the No. 5 seed and will open the match Wednesday (six: 30 p.m.) in opposition to No. eight Morehead State.

Tyler Scanlon scored 15 points in the initially fifty percent and led Belmont with 20. Nick Muszynski added 19 points. Grayson Murphy had 13 factors, seven helps and four steals.

“It was just about obtaining stops at the finish,” Murphy mentioned. “After we obtained stops we started off controlling the tempo all over again.”

Micheal Littlejohn led TSU with 18 details.

TSU coach Brian “Penny” Collins was happy his group didn’t fold just after taking part in from behind the overall 1st 50 %.

“We dug ourselves a hole and to cut it to a few on a pair of instances says a great deal about how hard we were being,” Collins claimed. “But Belmont has got men that are utilized to profitable and are battle-examined. They have obtained a good deal of fellas that were a element of that championship workforce last 12 months and when you might be in video games like that and when they’ve bought to make a engage in they just have a calmness about them.”

The No. one seed

By securing major seed Belmont (24-seven, 15-3 OVC) received a double-bye into the semifinals of the conference tournament. The Bruins’ initially match will be Friday (7 p.m., ESPNU). They will ride a 10-sport get streak into the match.

Murray Condition beat Austin Peay 75-61 Saturday to protected the No. 2 seed.

For the complete bracket visit OVC Match.

Belmont has gained or shared the title in six of the very last eight several years.

The Bruins, who joined the OVC in 2012-13, shared the title final calendar year with Murray Point out and gained it outright in 2016-17, 2015-16, 2012-13 and 2013-14.

Turnovers damage TSU yet again

TSU arrived into the match ranked very last in the OVC and 344th out of 346 teams nationally in turnover margin at minus 4.seven.

The Tigers had been averaging 16.eight turnovers in opposition to meeting opponents and had committed at minimum 20 in four of their last 8 game titles.

They ended up better for a lot of video game Saturday, until eventually late

Right after committing just 10 turnovers by way of the to start with 33 minutes the Tigers gave it up 8 occasions down the stretch.

Belmont experienced 11 turnovers and just three in the last 10 minutes.

Phillips honored

TSU athletics director Teresa Phillips, who announced her retirement in the slide, was presented with a rocking chair just before suggestion-off of the women’s activity.

Phillips, who played at Vanderbilt and started her coaching career at Fisk, is in her 31st calendar year at TSU. She coached the Lady Tigers basketball staff from 1989-2000 and then entered administration. She turned the AD in 2002.

Each of the school’s athletics introduced Phillips with a distinct memento all through timeouts and other breaks in the motion all over the night time.

OVC commissioner Beth DeBauche presented Phillips with a commemorative plaque.

Her tenure will end in June.

Reach Mike Organ at 615-259-8021 or on Twitter @MikeOrganWriter.