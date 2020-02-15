[belmont-blows-out-tennessee-state-basketball-in-next-fifty-percent-74-fifty-one-in-massive-ovc-earn]

Shut

Belmont erupted halfway by the very first 50 %, didn’t enable up till perfectly into the second, and then coasted previous Tennessee Point out 74-51 in a different critical Ohio Valley Conference victory Thursday night.

A Control Party Middle group of three,240 cheered the Bruins’ (19-7, 10-three OVC) on to their fifth consecutive get and third from an opponent in the top fifty percent of the league standings. They are one recreation out of 1st place behind Murray Point out (18-seven, 11-2) and Austin Peay (17-9, 11-2).

Belmont came into Thursday’s recreation soon after beating Murray Point out 71-64 on Feb. six and Austin Peay 71-63 last Saturday.

“As significantly as beating three fantastic teams, this has probably been our most effective extend,” Belmont coach Casey Alexander stated. “But I nevertheless consider we have received a good deal of enhancement to make. The quantities would even reveal that. But we’ve crushed three excellent teams and we have carried out it possessing to battle for it and finding a way to do it that is atypical of how we typically do it.”

It was the second straight reduction for TSU (15-11, seven-six) adhering to a 70-68 earn about Austin Peay.

Nick Muszynski led the Bruins with 21 points, but struggled from the discipline making 8-of-18 pictures. Grayson Murphy included 12 details, 5 rebounds, six assists and 5 steals.

“It was all about our protection tonight,” Muszynski stated. “I did not rating the ball perfectly down small, we weren’t hitting a ton of 3-ideas, we didn’t shoot that perfectly from the foul line. But we were being variety of gritty, we ended up tough, we defended very well and we built performs when we required to make them.”

Michael Littlejohn led TSU with 14 details. All four of his discipline aims were 3-ideas.

Turning place

TSU took a 21-16 lead midway into the first 50 percent when Belmont went on an eight- run sparked by again-to-again 3s by Adam Kunkel and Tyler Scanlon.

The run was prolonged to 27-six, lasted until 4 minutes into the second 50 % and left Belmont easily in entrance 43-28.

“It was just us not taking treatment of the ball in that extend,” TSU mentor Brian “Penny” Collins stated. “We sped ourselves up and manufactured negative choices in transition. We acquired to the rim and manufactured the incorrect reads, manufactured the completely wrong passes.”

Defense does it once more

Belmont’s defense has been outstanding in the final 3 game titles.

The Bruins limited TSU to 32.eight% shooting from the subject. It was the next-smallest place overall for the Tigers this year. They scored 49 towards San Diego Point out on Nov. 25.

The Bruins also forced TSU into 23 turnovers.

Belmont committed a time-minimal 6 turnovers and came up with 13 steals.

Lacking Marshall

TSU was without having primary scorer Carlos Marshall Jr., who averages 12.six details.

The 6-foot-six sophomore from Memphis was sidelined with a shoulder damage. Marshall also averages 4.5 rebounds and two.three helps.

He was replaced by junior Jon Brown, who designed 1 of three subject objectives and scored 3 details.

Belmont’s top scorer injured

Belmont’s top scorer Adam Kunkel (16.nine points) left the recreation with 4: 10 remaining immediately after injuring his right knee.

Kunkel was taken to the teaching area, but returned to the bench for the last two minutes. He completed with 11 points.

