Belmont edges St. John’s of Shrewsbury in ultimate minutes

LOWELL — Right after the most important intention of his career for Belmont, junior Ben Fici felt like he blacked out on pure emotion.

For everyone else viewing the Div. 1 North last at the Tsongas Middle, it was practically nothing brief of sensational, and certainly unforgettable.

With just 1:25 to engage in in opposition to No. 11 St. John’s of Shrewsbury, Fici skated to the prime of the circle on the left side and flicking a hard shot earlier Dan Laursen’s glove on the opposite aspect for the video game-winner, giving fourth-seeded Belmont a 3-2 victory. It was the next aim of the time period for the Marauders (14-5-5), who experienced to claw back following the Pioneers (12-9-5) took a 2-1 direct with a lot less than eight minutes to go.

Belmont completed the sport with a 31-29 shot edge, and paired with Nico Carere’s 27-help save overall performance served a staff that concluded final in the Middlesex-Liberty just a calendar year in the past access the condition closing versus Walpole on Sunday at TD Back garden.

“You just can’t count these young children out,” Marauders head coach Fred Allard mentioned. “They’ve just received a will that exceeds something else, and it goes again to us ending past in the Middlesex League last year and how that felt.”

“It’s really hard to put into words and phrases,” Fici extra. “It’s my staff, my goalie, my defense. It is difficult to set into terms, I genuinely can’t place with each other a sentence. … All I remember (on the match-winner) is form of choosing the puck up, buying my head up, just seeing the defensemen backing absent, fading in the direction of me. I just permit it rip.”

It took all of 52 seconds for St. John’s to get a 1- lead when Matthew Myers flipped in a purpose from the slot past Carere, belying how badly the Pioneers outplayed Belmont via the rest of the opening body. Allard mentioned his team didn’t test to improve everything tactically more than the subsequent two frames — they merely dug deep.

As perfectly as Laursen (28 saves) engage in to counter Carere, Belmont obtained to him in the next interval. Matt Brody took a rebound and tied it with 8:08 still left in the interval.

Back-and-forth participate in ensued, until Griffin Burns broke up a string of resiliency from Carere for a 2-1 lead for St. John’s with 7:50 remaining in the 3rd period of time. The Pioneers college student segment went nuts soon right after as Belmont fully commited a keeping penalty to go down a man.

But Marco Santagati took a go close to the St. John’s blue line from Brody, set a go on Laursen to get him to leave his ft on the breakaway, and scored shorthanded to tie it up. Laursen and Carere stored it even for a while, until eventually Fici clinched the get.

“Every single activity (of my playoff career), each individual one activity, earn or lose, has been made the decision by a purpose,” Allard mentioned. “We’ve just acquired to target on what we do. It’s obtaining sticks on puck, it is acquiring pucks in deep. … Once we get ourselves in that method, we’re rough.”