belmont-holds-off-tennessee-tech;-clinches-at-least-the-no.-2-seed-in-ovc-tourney

Belmont secured at least a No. 2 seed in the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament Thursday night by holding off pesky Tennessee Tech 65-62.

The Bruins (23-7, 14-3 OVC) can also claim at least a share of the regular season title by winning their final game Saturday at Tennessee State.

Tech (9-21, 6-11) came into the game having won four of its last five games.

The Golden Eagles missed a chance to send the game into overtime when Jr. Clay missed an open 3-pointer from the left wing with 0.3 left on the clock.

“That’s how you win games; when you don’t play your best and you still find a way to win at this time of the year you take it and you run with it,” Belmont coach Casey Alexander said. “We never really got into a rhythm on either end of the floor.”

It was the Bruins’ final regular season home game and ninth consecutive win.

With one of the top two seeds in the conference tournament comes a double-bye into the semifinals. The tournament is March 4-7 at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.

Nick Muszynski led Belmont with 23 points and was 10-of-14 on field goals. Tyler Scanlon added 16 points and was 5-of-8 on 3-pointers.

“We had a lot of guys who contributed,” Alexander said. “Tyler did the job in the first half and Moose (Muszynski) was good the second half.”

Keishawn Davidson led Tech with 17 points and Clay added 12.

3s were key

Belmont, the the top 3-point shooting team in the OVC (averaging 10.1 per game), relied heavily in the long ball to pull away late in the first half.

Seven of the Bruins’ last eight field goals before the intermission were 3s. Tyler Scanlon made five threes in the half including the Bruins’ last two, which gave them a 38-28 cushion.

Tech is also one of leagues top 3-point shooting teams (8.2 per game) and used the shot in the second half to catch up.

Six of Tech’s first eight field goals in the second half were 3s. Keishawn Davidson made back-to-back 3s and Clay made a layup that cut the deficit to 55-54.

Tech got it down to one point again at 57-56 on a pair of Davidison free throws.

The 6-foot-11 Muszynski started using his muscle in the paint late. He scored 10 of Belmont’s last 12 points.

Tech finished 10-of-25 on 3s and Belmont was 9-of-24.

Muszynski recovering

Muszynski was coming off a right ankle injury that had limited his playing time in the previous two games.

The 23 points were the most for him since scoring 25 against Eastern Illinois on Jan. 4.

“(The ankle) still bothered me a little bit,” Muszynksi said. “But our training staff has been working with me and done a great job to try to get me as straight as I can go.”

Muszynski logged 25 minutes.

He had played only 10 minutes in the previous game last Saturday against Eastern Kentucky and did not score. In the game before that on Feb. 20 at Morehead State he played 10 minutes and scored 11 points.

