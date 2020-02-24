belmont-legislation-ranks-sixth-in-the-nation-for-initial-time-bar-exam-passage-costs

Near

Belmont University College of Regulation ranks between the ideal in the state at preparing its graduates to pass the bar test.

The Nashville university completed sixth in the nation for initially-time bar passage costs for the 2019 calendar yr, in accordance to recent numbers produced by the American Bar Affiliation.

Of the 80 previous Belmont learners who took the bar exam final 12 months, 77 graduates handed the examination on their 1st endeavor — or a 96.25% achievements level. It topped the statewide average of 80.56% for very first-time go effects by a large margin.

The initially-time passage premiums location Belmont Regulation among top-ranked colleges this kind of as Harvard, Yale and the University of Virginia.

“We are extremely happy of our graduates’ accomplishment on the bar test,” reported Belmont Legislation Dean Judge Alberto Gonzales. “Every school and staff members member at Belmont Legislation is unequivocally dedicated to planning our graduates to be exercise-prepared attorneys.

“The regularly productive success posted by our graduates on the bar test and the college’s potent work document suggest Belmont Legislation is succeeding in that mission.”

The 2019 national ordinary for 1st-time take a look at takers was 79.64%.

