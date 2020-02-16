[belmont-names-court-in-honor-of-famous-bruins-basketball-coach-rick-byrd]

Sunday, February 16, 2020
Jermaine Hoffman
Mike Organ, The Tennessean
Posted 7: 07 p.m. CT Feb. 15, 2020

The court docket at Belmont’s Curb Event Center was named Saturday in honor of famous Bruins mentor Rick Byrd.

Byrd retired immediately after 33 years at the conclude of previous year following main Belmont to the NCAA Match for the eighth time in the past 14 decades.

Byrd was a 2019 Naismith Memorial Basketball Corridor of Fame candidate and 2013 Tennessee Athletics Corridor of Fame inductee.

He retired with 805 occupation victories, which ranks 12th all-time amid NCAA Division I head coaches.

The ceremony took location in between Belmont’s women’s and men’s online games versus Jacksonville State.

