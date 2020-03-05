belmont-upends-latin-academy-in-div.-2-north-semifinal

One particular time soon after taking household the sectional crown, Belmont will have a likelihood to protect its title.

Preston Jackson-Stephens scored 26 details whilst Tim Minicozzi added 23 far more as No. 3 Belmont edged out No. 2 Boston Latin Academy, 72-64, in the Div. two North Semifinals on Wednesday evening at Wakefield High University.

Belmont (19-four) will appear to gain a 2nd consecutive trip to the TD Garden when they just take on major-seeded Beverly in the Div. 2 North Ultimate on Saturday.

“Experience is not to be forgotten in conditions of self-assurance,” Belmont mentor Adam Pritchard said. “Our fellas consider in on their own and teammates, and we’re pretty blessed to have the experience in these online games that we do.”

Belmont trailed 33-29 at the split, but arrived out firing to get started the next half to bounce in entrance. Mac Annus (17 details) drilled a corner three, Tim Minicozzi strike two of his very own, and then Jackson-Stephens completed in transitioned as element of an 11-4 operate that pushed Belmont in entrance, 40-37. The Marauders received some separation late in the third quarter when an Annus second chance 3-pointer went down to extend the direct up to nine, but BLA arrived storming back.

Abdulahi Aden (33 factors) connected at the rim and swished a three-pointer around a Mason Lawson layup to tie the game at 54 with four minutes left. Jackson-Stephens held the Marauders afloat ending a runner in the lane and hitting a foul line jumper to give Belmont a 63-62 edge. BLA had a probability to get the lead with much less than a moment remaining but skipped a pair at the charity stripe and Minicozzi and Annus blended to hit four consecutive absolutely free throws to place the game out of get to.

“(BLA) was a definitely challenging workforce,” Minicozzi reported. “We seriously fought in the second fifty percent. We begun earning shots and we just played harder defense.”

In the initial 50 % Aden served BLA jump out to an early guide as his 11 1st quarter details gave the Dragons a 19-11 benefit after 1. Jackson-Stephens and Minicozzi kept Belmont within striking distance with a pair baskets in the 2nd quarter, but Aden at the time once again scored in transition late in the body to give BLA a 4-place half time edge at the 50 %.