belmont-women-earn-share-of-ovc-championship-with-earn-above-tennessee-point-out

The Belmont women won a share of the Ohio Valley Meeting frequent-time basketball title Saturday by beating host Tennessee Condition 84-51.

The Bruins (21-8, 16-two OVC) are on an eight-video game earn streak and tied UT Martin (20-9, 16-2) for very first spot.

UT Martin, which defeated Belmont 74-57 on Jan. 11, will be the No. 1 seed and Belmont the No. 2 in the OVC Tournament, which is March 4-seven in Evansville, Indiana.

TSU (4-23, 2-15) completed 11th in the standings.

It marked the fourth consecutive 12 months Belmont has received or shared the regular-period title.

Conley Chinn led Belmont with 16 details, which she scored all in the 1st 50 %. Ellie Harmeyer included 12 points and 16 rebounds.

Jaden Wrightsell and Jazmine Youthful every single scored 10 factors for TSU.

