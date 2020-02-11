Beloved father James Hargraves killed in Australian accident, dies in wife’s arms

Before the life of the young daddy adored, James Hargraves was interrupted by a tragic accident – he was detained by his wife and said how dear he was.

The New Zealand citizen was killed in a collision between a car he was in and a bus in South Australia on February 2.

The 36-year-old man, his wife Jess and their two young children were enjoying a weekend at his favorite vacation spot, Kangaroo Island.

On Sunday morning, he told Jess how much he loved her and how wonderful the past two days had been.

But at 12:55 p.m., a tourist bus collided with their car. James did not survive, but his wife and two children survived.

The last minutes of his life were spent in the arms of Jess, his children near him in the car.

“I had 20 minutes to hold him and tell him how much he is loved and that we are fine,” she wrote in a heartbreaking Facebook article just days after the tragedy.

“We are in a state of shock, disbelief and utter devastation.”

She then wrote that she was changing the name of her young son Edward to honor his father.

James’ life was celebrated at Adelaide’s funeral yesterday and his youngest child will be renamed in his honor.

James Hargraves was tragically killed in a car accident in Australia. Photo / Facebook

His widow told mourners that the “terror” of the accident would haunt their families forever.

“However, he knew his little family was fine. We were there with him. He knew he was loved so deeply by everyone and he knew it was not his fault.”

As I got away from the car last week, “Everything flowed from me except my love for him and the children. Nothing else matters.”

As a dad, James was the “cream of the crop,” said Jess, adding that their two children had an incredible chance of having it.

“My life is now devoted to ensuring that they have the same values ​​as their father.”

A death notice from James presents the names of his children, Chloé and “petit Jimmy”.

“For those who know him well, you will know that James was the most active father in the world. They are also crying loudly,” Jess wrote on Facebook.

“He died too young and at the top of his life.”

James excelled in singing, sports, academia and the performing arts and has won numerous awards while attending Kings ‘Prep School and Kings’ College, said his mother Susan.

“It’s so hard to say goodbye to him … It was an absolute blessing and an absolute gift that was taken from us far too soon.”

James had moved to Hong Kong in 2010, and he met Jess there, later to become his wife. The pair turned a blind eye to a coin – the next day, Jess told her mother that she had met her future husband.

The young couple owned and operated a charter business as a husband-wife team in Hong Kong, while James also worked in logistics and supply chain management.

They had bought two other boats to complete the fleet and were to sail one from Adelaide to Hong Kong in late February.

Next month was to be their fifth wedding anniversary.

James is the tenth life lost on the roads of southern Australia this year.

South Australian police say no criminal charges have been laid since the accident because “no errors were reported by the bus driver”.

In her message, Jess said the accident was “not Jimmy’s fault”.

A memorial service for James will take place later this week in New Zealand at the Kings Prep School, according to an obituary published in the Herald.

The school declined to comment.

