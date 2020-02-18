[below-are-all-the-winners-of-the-brit-awards-2020]

All of the winners of the BRIT Awards 2020 have been introduced, with Lewis Capaldi, Dave, Billie Eilish and Stormzy amongst the evening’s biggest success tales. Examine out the total winners’ checklist underneath.
Held at The O2 in London, the night saw headlines made Dave employed his general performance to deal with the treatment method of the victims of the Grenfell Tower blaze, Billie Eilish gave her James Bond topic ‘No Time To Die’ a live debut with Hans Zimmer and Johnny Marr, Tyler The Creator termed out former Primary Minister Theresa Could for banning him from the British isles, and Foals applied their profitable speech to get in touch with for a lot more feminine nominees. The night opened with an emotional tribute to the late Television host Caroline Flack.
The comprehensive list of BRIT Award 2020 winners is:
Feminine Solo Artist
Charli XCX
FKA Twigs
Freya Ridings
Mabel – WINNER
Mahalia
Male Solo Artist
Dave
Harry Kinds
Lewis Capaldi
Michael Kiwanuka
Stormzy – WINNER
Album Of The Year
Dave: Psychodrama – WINNER
Harry Kinds: Great Line
Lewis Capaldi: Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent
Michael Kiwanuka: Kiwanuka
Stormzy: Significant Is The Head
Ideal New Artist
Aitch
Dave
Lewis Capaldi – WINNER
Mabel
Sam Fender
Greatest Group
Coldplay
Bastille
Deliver Me The Horizon
D-Block Europe
Foals – WINNER
Worldwide Female Solo Artist
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish – WINNER
Camila Cabello
Lana Del Rey
Lizzo
International Male Solo Artist
Bruce Springsteen
Burna Boy
Write-up Malone
Tyler, the Creator – WINNER
Dermot Kennedy
Music of the Year
AJ Tracey – Ladbroke Grove
Calvin Harris and Rag’n’Bone Guy – Large
Dave feat. Burna Boy – Site
Ed Sheeran feat. Justin Bieber – I Don’t Care
Lewis Capaldi – Another person You Liked – WINNER
Mabel – Don’t Connect with Me Up
Mark Ronson feat. Miley Cyrus – Almost nothing Breaks Like a Heart
Sam Smith feat. Normani – Dancing With A Stranger
Stormzy – Vossi Bop
Tom Walker – Just You and I
Producer of The Yr
Fred again… – WINNER
Rising Star
Joy Crookes
Celeste – WINNER
Beabadoobee