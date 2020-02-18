[Below are all the winners of the BRIT Awards 2020]

By
Nellie McDonald
-
All of the winners of the BRIT Awards 2020 have been introduced, with Lewis Capaldi, Dave, Billie Eilish and Stormzy amongst the evening’s biggest success tales. Examine out the total winners’ checklist underneath.

Held at The O2 in London, the night saw headlines made Dave employed his general performance to deal with the treatment method of the victims of the Grenfell Tower blaze, Billie Eilish gave her James Bond topic ‘No Time To Die’ a live debut with Hans Zimmer and Johnny Marr, Tyler The Creator termed out former Primary Minister Theresa Could for banning him from the British isles, and Foals applied their profitable speech to get in touch with for a lot more feminine nominees. The night opened with an emotional tribute to the late Television host Caroline Flack.

The comprehensive list of BRIT Award 2020 winners is: 

Feminine Solo Artist

Charli XCX


FKA Twigs


Freya Ridings


Mabel – WINNER


Mahalia

Mabel at BRITs
Mabel and Neneh Cherry attend The BRIT Awards 2020. Credit history: Joe Maher/Getty Pictures

Male Solo Artist

Dave


Harry Kinds


Lewis Capaldi


Michael Kiwanuka


Stormzy – WINNER

Album Of The Year

Dave: Psychodrama – WINNER


Harry Kinds: Great Line


Lewis Capaldi: Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent


Michael Kiwanuka: Kiwanuka


Stormzy: Significant Is The Head

Dave
Dave performs in the course of The BRIT Awards 2020. Credit score: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Ideal New Artist

Aitch


Dave


Lewis Capaldi – WINNER


Mabel


Sam Fender

Greatest Group

Coldplay


Bastille


Deliver Me The Horizon


D-Block Europe


Foals – WINNER

Foals acquire Finest British Team at the BRIT Awards 2020. Credit: Getty

Worldwide Female Solo Artist

Ariana Grande


Billie Eilish – WINNER


Camila Cabello


Lana Del Rey


Lizzo

International Male Solo Artist

Bruce Springsteen


Burna Boy


Write-up Malone


Tyler, the Creator – WINNER


Dermot Kennedy

Tyler the Creator
Tyler, The Creator Credit score: Dave J Hogan/Getty Visuals

Music of the Year

AJ Tracey – Ladbroke Grove


Calvin Harris and Rag’n’Bone Guy – Large


Dave feat. Burna Boy – Site


Ed Sheeran feat. Justin Bieber – I Don’t Care


Lewis Capaldi – Another person You Liked – WINNER


Mabel – Don’t Connect with Me Up


Mark Ronson feat. Miley Cyrus – Almost nothing Breaks Like a Heart


Sam Smith feat. Normani – Dancing With A Stranger


Stormzy – Vossi Bop


Tom Walker – Just You and I

Lewis Capaldi, winner of the Most effective New Artist and Music Of The Yr awards, poses in the winners area at The BRIT Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2020 in London, England. (Image by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Photos)

Producer of The Yr

Fred again… – WINNER

Rising Star

Joy Crookes


Celeste – WINNER


Beabadoobee