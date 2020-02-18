[below-are-all-the-winners-of-the-brit-awards-2020]

All of the winners of the BRIT Awards 2020 have been introduced, with Lewis Capaldi, Dave, Billie Eilish and Stormzy amongst the evening’s biggest success tales. Examine out the total winners’ checklist underneath.

Held at The O2 in London, the night saw headlines made Dave employed his general performance to deal with the treatment method of the victims of the Grenfell Tower blaze, Billie Eilish gave her James Bond topic ‘No Time To Die’ a live debut with Hans Zimmer and Johnny Marr, Tyler The Creator termed out former Primary Minister Theresa Could for banning him from the British isles, and Foals applied their profitable speech to get in touch with for a lot more feminine nominees. The night opened with an emotional tribute to the late Television host Caroline Flack.

The comprehensive list of BRIT Award 2020 winners is:

Feminine Solo Artist

Charli XCX



FKA Twigs



Freya Ridings



Mabel – WINNER



Mahalia

Mabel and Neneh Cherry attend The BRIT Awards 2020. Credit history: Joe Maher/Getty Pictures

Male Solo Artist

Dave



Harry Kinds



Lewis Capaldi



Michael Kiwanuka



Stormzy – WINNER

Album Of The Year

Dave: Psychodrama – WINNER



Harry Kinds: Great Line



Lewis Capaldi: Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent



Michael Kiwanuka: Kiwanuka



Stormzy: Significant Is The Head

Dave performs in the course of The BRIT Awards 2020. Credit score: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Ideal New Artist

Aitch



Dave



Lewis Capaldi – WINNER



Mabel



Sam Fender

Greatest Group

Coldplay



Bastille



Deliver Me The Horizon



D-Block Europe



Foals – WINNER

Foals acquire Finest British Team at the BRIT Awards 2020. Credit: Getty

Worldwide Female Solo Artist

Ariana Grande



Billie Eilish – WINNER



Camila Cabello



Lana Del Rey



Lizzo

International Male Solo Artist

Bruce Springsteen



Burna Boy



Write-up Malone



Tyler, the Creator – WINNER



Dermot Kennedy

Tyler, The Creator Credit score: Dave J Hogan/Getty Visuals

Music of the Year

AJ Tracey – Ladbroke Grove



Calvin Harris and Rag’n’Bone Guy – Large



Dave feat. Burna Boy – Site



Ed Sheeran feat. Justin Bieber – I Don’t Care



Lewis Capaldi – Another person You Liked – WINNER



Mabel – Don’t Connect with Me Up



Mark Ronson feat. Miley Cyrus – Almost nothing Breaks Like a Heart



Sam Smith feat. Normani – Dancing With A Stranger



Stormzy – Vossi Bop



Tom Walker – Just You and I

Lewis Capaldi, winner of the Most effective New Artist and Music Of The Yr awards, poses in the winners area at The BRIT Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2020 in London, England. (Image by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Photos)

Producer of The Yr

Fred again… – WINNER

Rising Star

Joy Crookes



Celeste – WINNER



Beabadoobee