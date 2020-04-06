Below is how your body image can affect your sexual health

It can be challenging to get out of your head during disconnection if you do not feel 100% comfortable in your skin. But, according to experts, body image can affect your sexual health in many ways, including the likelihood of using condoms.

According to Virginia Remissier Winter, Ph.D., MSW, Assistant Professor and Director of the Center for Physical Imagery and Policy at the University of Missouri School of Social Work, a negative body image refers to the feeling of dissatisfaction with what you look like, you have negative feelings about your body and experiencing investment And when you’re struggling with a negative body image, Winter says you’re more likely to engage in dangerous sexual behavior, including using lower levels of self-efficacy condom.

Winter says that when you experience a negative body image, you may feel less inclined to deal with it. You may also fear rejection, which can lead to an increased risk of engaging in dangerous sexual practices. If you are concerned about the impact that a negative body image has on your health and well-being, Winter says there are steps you can take. Whenever possible, consider talking to a mental health professional, work to shift focus from your looks, and towards their functioning. Appreciating your body for what it can do, not what it looks like, can ease the enjoyment of sex – and do it safely.

In addition, limiting your time spent online as well as the type of content you consume can be a big help. “In other words, fill your feed with content that makes you feel good about your body,” says Winter, pointing to the masses of positive body influencers working to change how we see ourselves. Winter suggests searching for hashtags, like #fourbodystandards or #bodyposi, so your food celebrates all types of bodies, not just the “ideal.”

“In addition to filling your social media with positive influences, do the same with your friends and colleagues,” says Winter. Make an effort to surround yourself with the people who build you, and speak well of themselves and their bodies. Consider taking a rule that restricts conversations around the diet culture in your group of friends, as these can feed the idea that some bodies are “bad” or need to be changed, leading to reduced self-esteem.

If you are struggling with a negative body image, learning to change your inner dialogue, building a stronger self-esteem and ultimately having a healthier sex life is a process. But with the support of others, and a concerted effort to change the negative tape in your head, this is definitely one to keep going.

Studies:

Blashill, A. J., and Safren, S. A. (2015). Body and condom dissatisfaction use self-efficacy: meta-analysis. Body Image, 12, 73-77. doi: 10.1016 / j.bodyim.2014.10.002

Experts:

Virginia Remasier Winter, PhD, MSW, Assistant Professor and Director of the Center for Research and Body Image Policy at the University of Missouri School of Social Work.