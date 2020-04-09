Below PS4 review – discover in your free time

Below – if you fail at first … (Photo by Capy)

Criticized for extreme demands on difficulty and time, Capy’s Below is back with a new game mode that is far more forgiving.

Much has been said about how Animal Crossing: New Horizons was released at the perfect moment. It was a total accident, but it has been proven to be the perfect game to play during a blockade, with gentle gameplay, idyllic scenery and a total lack of pressure. Below is quite the opposite in every respect, but this improved version of PlayStation 4 may also have arrived at the right time, because the only thing that should be fully appreciated is time and patience, and for better or worse most people now have a lot of former.

The following version was originally released at the end of 2018 and despite many years of creation, it was immediately ignored by everyone. Going out a few days before Christmas did not help, but the main problem was that it was terribly difficult, or rather it was a punishment for failure. We rarely played any modern game that had no respect for your time, and although it was a well-made roguelike game with unique graphics and sound, it was very difficult to like it.

We were afraid that Capy’s developer may fall as a result of his failure, but luckily they came back with the mobile hit Grindstone and returned to Below, introducing it to PlayStation 4 for the first time and introducing a completely new game mode that is much less demanding than the original. Although, if you are a masochist, you also understand it.

Below is the rougelike, and in its original form also a game of survival. At first, there is no explanation as to what is going on and how to play, and the game is reluctant to offer only the most basic control instructions. Graphics and music, the latter by Jim Guthrie, the creator of Capa, are wonderful, with an unusual top view, which is much further away than usual and makes your little character on the screen look particularly sensitive and helpless.

For the first few hours, however, it is very addictive, because you learn how to compensate for the camera’s strange forced viewing angle and deal with dense fog and constant darkness, which makes detecting enemies and traps ahead of time extremely difficult. Even the craft system is not as impenetrable as it seems. And then you die and lose everything. This is happening again this time because you just starved …

You can enjoy the way it was originally designed, but it is a momentous task that offers too little reward for far too much effort. Satisfaction with progress despite all chances is enormous, but it is a kind of challenge that makes Dark Souls look like Cookie Clicker.

Below – it is easier but not easy (photo: Capy)

At the time of the premiere, we said that the elements of survival were a step too far, adding nothing to the game except frustration and irritation. The main difference between the original Survival mode and the new Explore mode is that almost all of these parts have been removed.

Hunger and thirst are no longer a problem, fires are not lost until you do this, there is no more death with one hit, and generally there is less work to worry about and disturb. The game is still not properly explained, and the struggle is largely the same – although it was one aspect of the “harsh but fair” approach that has not seemed too high lately.

The end result is a game that is much more accessible than in the first round, and although many will still find it too difficult and esoteric, now it’s more a matter of taste than a game simply unbalanced. Exploration mode will probably be added to the Xbox One and PC versions soon, but no matter what format you use it in, we are grateful that Below is now a game that we can recommend with a few caveats.

There is such a thing as being too difficult, and the original version Below has proved it, but there is also such a thing as a second chance, and the Exploration mode has changed the Below into a game that everyone can enjoy without losing the original look.

Below is a summary of the reviews on PS4

In brief: The crazy difficulty of the original was inhibited by a new, more accessible mode that transforms Below into one of the best roguelike of the generation.

Pros: Amazing design and music. A clever mix of procedurally generated maps and hand-made elements. Discover is much more forgiving and more enjoyable, but for those who want it, Survival still exists.

Cons: Lack of grip in the game sometimes seems perverse, and the particular angle of the camera and blurry graphics can make it difficult to quickly read map layouts.

Score: 8/10

Formats: PlayStation 4 (review), Xbox One and PC

Price: £ 19.99

Publisher: Capy

Developer: Capy

Release date: April 7, 2020

Age rating: 12

