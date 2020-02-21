[below-stress,-bloomberg-says-a-few-women-can-be-launched-from-non-disclosure-pacts]



FILE Photograph: Democratic presidential applicant Mike Bloomberg holds a campaign rally in Salt Lake City, Utah, U.S., February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Ed Kosmicki

February 21, 2020

By Amanda Becker and James Oliphant

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Democratic U.S. presidential prospect Michael Bloomberg mentioned on Friday that his organization has identified three women certain by non-disclosure agreements with regards to his previous perform and that they would be launched from their accords if they select.

In a statement, Bloomberg, who operates media conglomerate Bloomberg LP, explained the agreements worry “comments they said I experienced designed,” and that the girls should really get in touch with his business for a launch.

The agreements have been a supply of intense criticism from rival candidate U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, who pointed out them at the presidential debate in Las Vegas on Wednesday and again at a televised town hall on Thursday.

Bloomberg also stated that he was ending the company’s very long-standing practice of necessitating these types of confidentiality agreements when settlements are arrived at with complaining staff members.

“I’ve finished a whole lot of reflecting on this concern above the earlier few days, and I’ve resolved that for as long as I’m operating the corporation, we won’t offer confidentiality agreements to take care of promises of sexual harassment or misconduct heading forward,” he claimed.

The agreements, Bloomberg stated, “promote a society of silence in the workplace and add to a tradition of ladies not sensation safe and sound or supported.”

At the Las Vegas discussion, Warren confronted Bloomberg about his company’s report regarding claims of place of work discrimination and harassment.

“The mayor has to stand on his document,” Warren mentioned. “And what we require to know is particularly what’s lurking out there. He has gotten some range of women – dozens, who appreciates – to sign non-disclosure agreements both equally for sexual harassment and for gender discrimination in the workplace.”

(Reporting by Amanda Becker Enhancing by Sandra Maler and Will Dunham)