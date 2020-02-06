Below the Pinellas School, engineers start looking for lost graves

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – The search for lost and forgotten graves continues, but this time in a new location.

On Thursday, Cardno Engineering starts looking for lost graves on the site of the old Curtis Fundamental and Palmetto elementary school. This area was formerly the historic African American North Greenwood Cemetery on Holt Avenue.

From 10 a.m. Cardno begins using ground radar to track down potential graves. The field work will take several days.

The proposed cost of the project is $ 35,496. The Pinellas County School District and the city of Clearwater will share the bill.

Cardno said they will conduct GPR testing on two systems, including single and multi-antenna arrays, to get the best possible estimate of the parts of North Greenwood Cemetery that may contain human remains from the former cemetery.

After completing the tests, Cardno will submit an interim report and a final report within 30 days.

