Convenience stores have been on the rise with their fried food options since 2020. Damn it, it’s clearly about buying huge, greasy products.

Ministop recently took and pumped up a warm staple – the corn dog. With the new “Big Dog” (213 yen after taxes), a good 20 percent of Frankfurt’s people stick out of the Mochimochi batter. The aroma is not particularly emphasized, but the tailor-made offers from Ministop always deliver excellent quality. This was already the best Konbini corn dog on the market, and now you can get more of it.

In the meantime, Lawson’s two latest fried creations are also bigger than most convenience store items. Its fried croquettes and Menchi Katsu (160 yen and 180 yen) offer a lot of taste under their crispy exterior. The former loads with white sauce and pork, while the latter combines a mixture of ground beef and pork with a soup center. The menu is the highlight, but both fill you up completely.