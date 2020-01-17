Beltran as Mets manager in the scandal

NEW YORK – Carlos Beltran, who was called up again on a curve ball.

For the second time since their last pitch, the New York Mets are looking for a new manager.

Sign of time.

Beltran’s two-and-a-half month tenure as Mets manager ended on Thursday before spending a single game on the bench. This was the latest fallout from the scandal in which Houston stole signs from Astros and shook Major League baseball.

The Mets announced the decision in a press release, saying Beltran and the team had agreed to split up. The move came two days after Boston cut ties with manager Alex Cora, who was Houston’s bank coach in 2017 when Beltran played for the Astros.

AJ Hinch and General Manager Jeff Luhnow were fired from Houston a day earlier, shortly after they were suspended by baseball commissioner Rob Manfred for the 2020 season because of their role in the fraud scheme.

In the fall, Beltran was the only Astros player mentioned by name on Monday when the MLB released its results from an investigation into the club’s behavior. No players were disciplined, but the nine-page report says Beltran was part of the group that was involved in the illegal use of electronics to pillage signs during the Houston World Cup 2017 run.

“During my 20 years in the game, I’ve always been proud to be a leader and do things right, and I’ve failed in that situation,” Beltran said in a statement released by Agent Dan Lozano.

“As an experienced player on the team, I should have recognized the severity of the problem and should have regretted the measures taken. I am a man of faith and integrity, and what happened did not show the characteristics that were so for me and my family important. I’m very sorry. I am not the father, the husband, the teammate and the educator … I hope that at some point I will have the opportunity to return to this game that I love so much. “

Brodie Van Wagenen, General Manager of Mets, and Jeff Wilpon, Chief Operating Officer, met with MLB Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem and Bryan Seeley, who led the investigation, in New York on Wednesday morning, and with the team’s spring training complex on Wednesday evening with Beltran in Florida Thursday morning.

“Given the circumstances, it became clear to all parties that Carlos was not in the best interest as a manager of the New York Mets,” said Van Wagenen and Wilpon in a statement.

“We believe that Carlos was honest and accommodating with us. We are confident that this will not be the last chapter in his baseball career. “

In a later conference call, Wilpon said the team had learned “from sources” in advance that MLB would not suspend Beltran.

“I think the change was when the report came out how prominent it was in it,” said Wilpon.

The commissioner’s office had not put the Mets under pressure to fire Beltran, Wilpon said, informing the executives that it was the club’s decision.

“This was a difficult week. Make no mistake, it was difficult for everyone involved, ”said Van Wagenen.

“When we met Carlos, we had to think about where to go from here. And in both Carlos’ and our thought process, we agreed that it would be incredibly challenging and incredibly difficult to get the job done as he intended and how he could get the most out of his skills. ‘

The Mets said they would consider a number of internal and external candidates as the next manager and hope to choose one soon.

With spring training less than a month away, there’s not much time to find a successor. Options could include new bank coach Hensley Meulens and ESPN analyst Eduardo Perez, who were interviewed for the job last fall.

The 42-year-old Beltran was hired on November 1st to succeed Mickey Callaway as a Mets skipper. The former New Yorker Slugger received a three-year contract with a club option for 2023 and was introduced three days later during a press conference at Citi Field.

“I am grateful to them for giving me the opportunity, but we agreed that this decision was in the best interests of the team,” Beltran said in the Mets statement. “I couldn’t let the team distract me.”

Beltran has been the first manager to manage without game management since Wally Backman, who was hired by Arizona in November 2004 and released four days later after legal and financial problems became known.

The Mets are one of 10 teams that have changed managers since opening day last year – and now they’re doing it twice.

“Yes, the baseball world is very crazy right now,” tweeted Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, who led the majors with 53 home runs and was the NL rookie of the year.

When they hired Beltran last fall, Van Wagenen said, “We can trust Carlos, and that’s a long way.”

Beltran was an All-Star nine times during his tenure, and in January 2005 signed a seven-year contract for $ 119 million with the Mets. He helped them win the NL East 2006. With bases loaded against Adam Wainwright in October, New York’s 1-3 loss to St. Louis ended in Game 7 of the NL Championship Series.

Beltran contested the last of his 20 big seasons with the Astros in 2017. Manfred said Cora was “an active participant” this year and developed the team’s sign-stealing system, which strongly suggests that he was involved severe penalties. Although Cora was later released, the Red Sox are still being investigated for theft in Cora’s first season as manager in 2018, when they won the World Series.

In a November 12 report by The Athletic, ex-Astros pitcher Mike Fiers, who is now at Oakland, went public with allegations that Houston players used a camera to steal signs in 2017. According to the report, Beltran played a “key role in the development” of the plan.

This prompted the baseball investigation, which found that the Astros was using a midfield video feed to see and decode the opponent’s signs. The players knocked on a trash can to let the players know what kind of bad luck they were facing. They believed that this would improve their chances of being hit.

Beltran told the New York Post in an SMS that he “doesn’t know this camera”. He told The Athletic that the Astros was “very proud” to learn pitcher before playing on the computer, but insisted “that this is the only technology I use use.” He said he was looking at his Acts not as fraud.

At the chief executive meetings this week, Van Wagenen was confident that the investigation would have no impact on Beltran’s status with the Mets.

“Everything that happened happened to another organization for Houston,” Van Wagenen said. “I currently see no reason why this is a Mets situation.”

There were other rumors that Astros players were wearing small electronic buzzers under their uniforms, which pointed them to certain pitches.

“MLB examined portable devices during the investigation, but found no evidence of them,” said the Commissioner’s office in a statement on Thursday.

Beltran played for the Mets in 2005-11 before moving to San Francisco. He ended his career with a striking average of 0.279, 435 home runs, 1,587 RBIs and 312 stolen bases for Kansas City, Houston, the Mets, San Francisco, St. Louis, the Yankees and Texas. After the 2017 season, when Aaron Boone was hired, he was appointed New York Yankees Manager and spent the 2019 season as a consultant to Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman.

