Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are & # 39; & # 39; No doubt & # 39; & # 39; a couple – Top News Top

% MINIFYHTML7a46afdb6fe8298fbb3694f5eba0e2e511%

% MINIFYHTML7a46afdb6fe8298fbb3694f5eba0e2e512%

It looks like things are heating up between them Ben Afleck Y Anna de Armas.

Last week, the two of us deep-water co-stars were photographed together in their hometown of Havana, Cuba, sparking romantic rumors. Last weekend, Affleck, 47, and de Armas, 31, began vacationing in Costa Rica and E! The news has learned that they have been showing a lot of PDAs.

% MINIFYHTML7a46afdb6fe8298fbb3694f5eba0e2e513%% MINIFYHTML7a46afdb6fe8298fbb3694f5eba0e2e514%

“They are definitely a couple,” one witness told E! News on Wednesday. “They’ve been kissing, snacking together and hugging each other a lot. They look at each other adorably and like to take pictures of themselves. Ben looks happy and dizzy. He can’t stop laughter and laughter. He’s clearly very interested in Ana. “

% MINIFYHTML7a46afdb6fe8298fbb3694f5eba0e2e515%

% MINIFYHTML7a46afdb6fe8298fbb3694f5eba0e2e516%

“They have been quiet in their beach house,” the witness said. “The weather has been very hot and they are trying to stay cool inside. They have been hiking every day and they look very happy together.”

Affleck and de Armas have not commented on the nature of their relationship.

The two play a married couple in deep water, a psychological thriller that will hit the market this fall.

Affleck was the last romantic relationship with his ex-girlfriend Lindsay Shookus. He and that SNL Producer split last year after meeting and leaving for at least two years.

watch ME! tidings mornings Monday through Friday at 7 p.m.