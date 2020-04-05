Ben Affleck buying Ana De Armas a sports car for her birthday?

It is Ben Affleck shower Ana de Armas with expensive gifts like a new sports car? A tabloid article this week says that, but it’s not true. Gossip Cop you can draw it.

According to Star, Affleck and Arms’ relationship is progressing rapidly. “They can’t even walk around the neighborhood without leaving,” says a well-known “insider” to the newspaper, who adds that de Armas is “open to meeting” Affleck’s three children he shares with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. The suspected tipster goes on to say that Affleck has “spent thousands on designer jewelry and clothing” and is “bringing him a sports car for his birthday in a couple of weeks.”

Gossip Cop investigated the claim and considered it false. While it is clear that Armas and Affleck are enjoying their relationship with each other, the idea that he will gift her with gifts including a sports car is completely baseless. De Armas and Affleck have yet to publicly address their relationship, so to find out more, we contacted a trusted source close to the couple who assured us the story was not false. De Armas can buy your own sports car if that’s what you want.

Affleck rumors and the Arms relationship surfaced in early March, when the couple were spotted vacationing together in Cuba. A week later, a source confirmed to people that they were “definitely leaving.” They were then photographed walking along the beach in Costa Rica together. De Armas posted photos taken by Affleck, for which he jokingly asked for credit in the comments.

In the few weeks confirmed as departures, Gossip Cop kept busy with a series of fake stories about the new couple. The number of fake articles that made it a bit ridiculous: Star, the same publication that made this dubious statement mistakenly claimed they were going on double dates with Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen, a laughable idea in a time of self-diffusion. coronavirus isolation.

There’s Heat who claims Garner is “angry” at the news that his ex is in a new relationship. A Life & Style report Garner alleges warned Affleck to keep Arms away from his children for some reason. In Touch he had an almost identical story stating that Garner had banned Armas from knowing the children. All those stories were deleted Gossip Cop, of course.

But that’s not all. There were also claims from the NW that de Armas and Affleck had a baby and a house hunting together. Perhaps most insultingly, there were two claims by the National Enquirer, first, one stating that the Arms date would cause Affleck to relapse and then a happy follow-up that he was thinking of leaving his alleged struggles ongoing. All this in just three weeks or so that the story broke that they were leaving. Catch everyone, it will be a busy relationship.