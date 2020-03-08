Ben Affleck Hangs with Costar & Rumored GF Ana de Armas in Cuba

TMZ.com

The way is for Ben Affleck can be seen through the loving, gentle arm of Ana de Armas – especially what it is now as if they were hanging out on a set.

The A-list actors – starring in a new movie as husband and wife, and having just finished filming recently – are seen this week in Cuba’s native country . Photos of stars mingling around and in Havana began circling this weekend.

Photos and videos online aren’t available to show the clear PDA among them, but word around town is sure to be a thing today … and a romantic trip for just the two of them. but proves something. Mere pals never do things like this.

It appears that the pair could have stopped even in Costa Rica at some point, even as a pit stop on their tropical trip… or maybe for some distance. Here, there is nothing else around them – they are the only ones who have made their security. It’s not like they’re trying to hide though.

The truth is … the photos of both of them will be posting together for photos of everyone on the Internet today, so it’s a bit of a secret. Ben previously dated producer ‘SNL’ Lindsay Shookus for a moment, and obviously … she was married to Jennifer Garner for many years.

Like Ana’s part, she divorced the Spanish actor Marc Clotet back in 2013 … and since been involved with different men for many years – no higher profile like our boy Ben.

They certainly made a good couple – Ana became a toast in the town of Hollywood following a breakout performance of “Knives Out,” and was cast as the new ‘Bond’ girl in the upcoming ‘No Time’ to Die. ‘ He’s a knockout … and, of course, Ben is Ben. Always.

Their time together was perfect for their new flick, “Deep Water,” which obviously made them super close. They were playing a couple in a marriage that never turned into a crime thriller when Ben became a prime suspect in the disappearance. The pulpy material, no doubt.

We reached out to Ben’s rep to confirm if he and Ana … hadn’t, said nothing.