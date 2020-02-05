Ben Affleck plays a trainer in pain

Playing an inspirational bus is like a crossing stream in Hollywood. It’s a classic role that all greats have tried for some time. Now, Ben Affleck is shooting to secure a point in the history of sports cinema with a promising new drama, The Way Back, directed by Gavin O’Connor.

The road back

Way Back was scheduled for release last year, but it was wisely pushed by March. It is much less busy time to release a mainstream drama compared to fall and winter. Since its appearance, Affleck has played an important role as Jack Cunningham. Cunningham was an all-star high school player and had the opportunity to play in Kansas, but he threw it all away and lost his drink. With coaching work in his old school, he can finally find a purpose and a new path. Based on the new trailer, you might bring a web or two to The Way Back.

Gavin O’Connor’s sports films

There is no wrong reason to have high expectations for this drama considering it hails from writer-director Gavin O’Connor, who directed Affleck in The Accountant. While sports dramas are often dipped in cheese and schmaltz, this is not the case for O’Connor’s films. Both Warrior and Miracle are beautiful second-chance films, similar to The Way Back. The Cliches do not define O’Connor’s athletic drama. They are genuine movies. Nothing feels over-calculated.

O’Connor portrayed alcoholism in the Warrior with some real truth and pain, so with The Way Back we should not expect an easy, over-the-top commercial drama for addiction. The film under Affleck’s leadership is not like that, though it does resemble some of the great staples of the sports cinema genre. Who else can’t wait to see Affleck give a big talk or two to the kids today? He continues to improve only as an actor with the biggest he gets.

What is Ol Ben Up To?

Affleck’s career has been on the upswing in recent years since his explosive comeback with his directorial efforts. When Affleck signed up to play Batman, he kept him away from doing much more interesting work. He released the film The Batman after long and valid rumors of his indifference, continuing to play the character. He has not directed a movie from Live By Night, which was another disappointment and his first real thanks as a director. It doesn’t suffer from ambition, but it wasn’t as polished and rock solid as Argo or the city. Then we’ll see Affleck again with his friend Matt Damon in a Ridley Scott movie. After wrapping up this drama, we’ll see him in an Adrian Lyne (Unfaithful) movie, possibly a sci-fi Robert Rodriguez movie, and may direct his first war movie, Ghost Army.

Summary for The Way Back:

Jack Cunningham (Ben Affleck) had a life full of promise. In high school, it was a full-time basketball scholarship, when suddenly, for unknown reasons, he dropped out of the game, losing his future. Now, years later, Jack is pushing down, triggered by an untold loss and drowning in the alcoholism that cost him his marriage and any hope of a better life. When asked to coach the basketball team at his alma mater, which has fallen far short of its glory days, he reluctantly accepts, one is more surprised than himself. As the boys begin to come together as a team and win, Jack may have finally found a reason to confront the deranged demons. But will it suffice to fill the void, heal the deep wounds of his past, and set him on the path to redemption?

Way Back returns to theaters on March 6th.