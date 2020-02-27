[ben-affleck-reveals-accountant-sequel-could-be-a-tv-sequence]

Through an interview with Collider, Ben Affleck provided an update on the very long-in-progress sequel to The Accountant, directed by Gavin O’Connor, revealing that The Accountant 2 could stop up getting to be a tv series instead of one more attribute.

“We’ve talked about it,” said Affleck. “There seems to be a debate irrespective of whether or not to do a Tv collection model of it. The scriptwriter [Bill Dubuque] has develop into very successful and busy, so he’s off performing his detail. And anyone reported to me, ‘Well if we could find a script that we could retrofit and make into a sequel… But that is sort of tough mainly because the personality of the character is so unique, that doesn’t definitely function to just say, ‘Well, we made use of call this script Motion Movie Shootout, and now we’re heading to connect with it The Accountant 2′.”

Affleck added that he would “be thrilled to do the job with Gavin yet again and do that all over again,” indicating he experienced a good time on the very first movie. “It was a large amount of enjoyable. It was an interesting twist on the style and I’d really like to do it.”

The star then joked, “And if they want to create a Tv show model of it and I get some royalties, properly which is great, way too.”

The Accountant, created by Invoice Dubuque and starring Affleck, Anna Kendrick, J.K. Simmons, Jon Bernthal, and John Lithgow, strike theaters in 2016 from Warner Bros. Affleck starred as Christian Wolff, an autistic accountant moonlighting as a hitman. As the math savant uncooks the publications for a new client, the Treasury Division closes in on his actions, and the body rely begins to rise. The thriller attained $155.2 million at the worldwide box office environment.

Affleck’s hottest undertaking, The Way Back, reunites O’Connor and Affleck for the sports drama that is established to launch on March six. The movie also stars Al Madrigal (Night time Faculty), Michaela Watkins (Casual), Janina Gavankar (Genuine Blood) and Glynn Turman (Bumblebee).