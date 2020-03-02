ben-affleck-serves-dishes-in-his-platinum-blonde-hair-that-goes-viral

%MINIFYHTML0d4ef6de079644ab77337fbd0f1f149113% %MINIFYHTML0d4ef6de079644ab77337fbd0f1f149114%

If there is someone who does everything achievable to enter the character, it is Ben Affleck.

At the stop of February, Affleck appeared in the headlines immediately after a picture of him on the set for the historic thriller. The previous duel He made rounds on social networks. Why did it lead to these types of a fuss, you question? Nicely, in addition to Affleck dressed in his fourteenth century healthy, he was also shaking platinum blonde hair.

Now, he is telling E! Information what he Seriously He thinks his platinum blonde hair goes viral. During the premiere on the pink carpet of his up coming movie The way back again, the 47-calendar year-old actor experienced the funniest response when asked about the amusing blonde illustrations or photos that circulated on social networks.

"What the hell! I cannot think the blonde hair shots," Affleck reported. "I have not even noticed the (images). I'm nervous simply because there are very good ones … from the right angle … I seem a little bit as if (Draco) Malfoy (from Harry Potter) grew up and had a really hard life and grew a goatee ".