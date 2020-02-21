[ben-affleck-sets-the-direct-report-in-raya’s-courting-daily-life-and-rumors]

Ben Affleck He is single, but not in any courting application.

The Oscar winner, who is rumored to have been in the well-known celebrity application Raya, has said that courting internet sites are not for him. For the duration of a honest interview with a journalist Diane Sawyer, element of which was broadcast on Friday Very good early morning americaAffleck talked about his love lifetime immediately after his separation from Jennifer Garner.

%MINIFYHTML4840c28432692e3922f81f29303934fe13% %MINIFYHTML4840c28432692e3922f81f29303934fe14%

"I am not on any web site," Affleck told Sawyer, noting that he is not in Tinder, Grindr or Bumble. "I know people who are with them and have entertaining, but not me. I would appreciate to have a connection that was deeply significant and that I could be deeply fully commited to."

%MINIFYHTML4840c28432692e3922f81f29303934fe15%

%MINIFYHTML4840c28432692e3922f81f29303934fe16%

The 47-year-old actor, who shares 3 children with previous Garner, spoke with Sawyer about sobriety and his battle against melancholy.

"I get frustrated, I choose antidepressants, they are pretty helpful for me," Affleck shared. "I took them considering that I was 26, quite a few distinct styles. I altered and attempted this and experimented with. At times they will never inform you about some horrible facet influence, and you'll arrive again and say, & # 39 Why do I weigh 60 pounds far more? & # 39 "