ben-affleck-successful-back-again-jennifer-garner-by-purchasing-ranch-in-oklahoma?

(Getty Images)

Is Ben Affleck attempting to win back again Jennifer Garner by getting a ranch in Oklahoma close to her family’s farm? That’s the premise of a new tabloid story. Gossip Cop has learned the truth of the matter.

Garner’s family members owns and operates a farm in Oklahoma, which the actress typically uses to make organic meals for her As soon as On a Farm line. In accordance to NW, Affleck strategies to capitalize on his ex-wife’s passion for the farm by placing up shop in Oklahoma as a “cunning plot to get her to marry him all over all over again.”

“Ben is secretly in talks to obtain a breathtaking ranch in the vicinity of Jen’s household farm,” an not known source tells the outlet. “She always talked about how she’d appreciate to go again there and Ben thinks that if he can make this occur, she’ll fall back into his arms. Ben is all about righting his wrongs with absolutely everyone at the moment, especially Jen. He would like to marry her and start out all about once again, consequently the large gesture.”

From there, the nameless insider claims Affleck would like his ranch “decorated to her tastes” prior to he does the massive reveal. “He’s going to whisk her there on a personal jet, demonstrate her every thing and then get down on 1 knee,” states the alleged tipster. “He can picture them escalating outdated surrounded by their young ones, grandkids and rolling farmland, and he is aware Jen will appreciate it way too.”

The tabloid’s phony tale is centered on the phrase of an unknown “source,” but Gossip Cop achieved out to Affleck’s spokesperson, who assures us it’s untrue. The actor’s rep, who’s qualified to converse on his behalf, confirms that he’s not acquiring a ranch in Oklahoma or striving to get back again his ex-wife.

It seems the magazine’s report was invented due to the fact in a modern job interview with the New York Periods, Affleck named his divorce from Garner “the largest regret of my lifestyle.” The gossip media could interpret that as indicating he needs to get again jointly with her, but that is not the case. He claimed in that similar job interview, “I have definitely finished matters that I regret. But you’ve bought to choose by yourself up, master from it, study some much more, consider to transfer forward.” Though Affleck regrets that his marriage finished, he also acknowledges that he’s recognized the outcome and lifestyle moves on. It is also worth noting, Garner has been courting businessman John Miller for more than a yr.

Also, up right until Affleck’s latest job interview, NW available a really various choose on the actor’s really like lifetime. Final July, the outlet wrongly claimed that Affleck was relationship individual chef Gabrielle Coniglio. Shortly just before that, the magazine produced up a tale about Affleck hitting on Kate Beckinsale. And right ahead of that, the publication insisted Affleck was possessing a infant with ex-girlfriend Lindsay Shookus. Gossip Cop debunked all a few of people stories. Now we’re to believe he’s required Garner back again this entire time? It is very clear the tabloid is just skewing the actor’s latest remarks about his ex-wife to build a fictional storyline.