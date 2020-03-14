Ben Affleck’s New ‘Hypnotic’ Movie on Production Hold Due to Coronavirus

exclusive

Ben AffleckNew movie production will not be on the ground – before anyone can shout, the coronavirus pandemic is post-shoot.

Here’s the deal … Ben’s set to take the lead Robert Rodriguezthe upcoming action thriller, “Hypnotic,” but they are on schedule due to vomiting. Solstice Studios tells TMZ … Robert is scheduled to start filming in L.A. at the end of April, but they’ve decided to hit the pause button.

A rep told us, “We’re going to take a temporary hiatus to take necessary precautions to ensure the health of our cast and crew.”

As you know, there are many gatherings around the country canceled or canceled to prevent the rapid spread of COVID-19, and it affect production for all forms of entertainment – movies, television, concerts and sports.

Surprisingly interesting is the film … Ben plays a detective who investigates a rope among high-end heists who have been involved in a scandal, find that his daughter is missing and find a secret government program. The budget is reported in the neighborhood of $ 60 to $ 80 million.

Ben enjoys life in the midst of movies though … playing the role of Instagram boyfriend with his “Deep Water” Ana de Armas, in Costa Rica. Hiatus just means more time with his hot new boo … so he probably won’t complain too much.